Business Aspects of Optometry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437715866, 9781455728251

Business Aspects of Optometry

3rd Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781455728251
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437715866
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th December 2009
Page Count: 544
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Count on this complete guide to setting up and managing an optometric practice! Business Aspects of Optometry covers everything related to the business side of a practice — such as selecting a location and staff, equipping the office, office administration and personnel management, marketing, options for a specialty practice, controlling costs, billing and reimbursement, risk management, and financial planning. To succeed in practice, this is the one resource you need!

Key Features

  • Unique! Expert authors are practice management educators who teach the course in optometry schools.

  • A logical organization makes it easy to find practical information on managing your own practice or purchasing your own practice.

  • Coverage of different types of ownership includes self-employment, individual proprietorships, partnerships, and corporations.

  • Coverage of cost control issues compares the selection and use of an optical laboratory versus an in-house finishing lab.

  • Risk management and insurance coverage provides an overview of personal, life, liability, and disability insurance.

  • Coverage of financial planning and tax reporting discusses topics including IRAs, retirement plans, estate planning, and personal and business tax issues.

  • Bulleted lists, tables, figures, and boxes help you locate valuable information quickly.

  • Checklists provide a logical progression in completing tasks.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Preparing for your Professional Career

  1. State of the Profession

  2. Personal and Professional Goal Setting

  3. Ownership (Self-Employment)

  4. Employment

  5. Resumes and Interviews

  6. Debt Management

  7. Principles of Negotiation

    8. Section 2: Purchasing a Practice

  8. Valuation and Purchase of an Eyecare Practice

  9. Principles of Practice Transfer

    10. Section 3: Developing a Business Plan: New Practice, Expansion and Acquisition

  10. Deciding Where to Practice

  11. Elements of an Office Business Plan, Practice Financing and Obtaining a Business Loan

  12. Understanding Premises Leases

  13. Office Design

  14. Instrumentation and Equipment

  15. Controlling Cost of Goods

    16. Section 4: Office Administration and Human Resource Issues

  16. Office Organization, Structure and Systems

  17. Human Resources: Hiring and Training Office Staff

  18. Human Resources: Managing and Motivating Office Staff

  19. Human Resources: Evaluating, Managing and Dismissing Office Staff

  20. Computer Business Systems and Internet Resources

  21. Recall Systems

    22. Section 5: Practice Administration

  22. Ethics in Optometric Practice

  23. Professional Liability Insurance and Risk Management

  24. Quality Assurance

  25. Insurance

  26. Patient Communication

  27. Marketing: External and Internal

    28. Section 6: Evaluation and Management of Specialty Services

  28. Ophthalmic Dispensing

  29. Specialty Practice

  30. Contact Lens Specialty Practice

  31. Binocular Vision and Vision Therapy Specialty Practice

  32. Interprofessional Relations

    33. Section 7: Financial Aspects

  33. Fees, Credit and Collections

  34. Managed Care, Audits and Third Party Reimbursement

  35. Coding and Billing

  36. Analysis of Practice Economics and Growth

  37. Financial and Estate Planning

  38. Financial Decision Making

  39. Taxes

  40. Exit Strategies

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781455728251
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437715866

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.