Business Aspects of Optometry
3rd Edition
Description
Count on this complete guide to setting up and managing an optometric practice! Business Aspects of Optometry covers everything related to the business side of a practice — such as selecting a location and staff, equipping the office, office administration and personnel management, marketing, options for a specialty practice, controlling costs, billing and reimbursement, risk management, and financial planning. To succeed in practice, this is the one resource you need!
Key Features
- Unique! Expert authors are practice management educators who teach the course in optometry schools.
- A logical organization makes it easy to find practical information on managing your own practice or purchasing your own practice.
- Coverage of different types of ownership includes self-employment, individual proprietorships, partnerships, and corporations.
- Coverage of cost control issues compares the selection and use of an optical laboratory versus an in-house finishing lab.
- Risk management and insurance coverage provides an overview of personal, life, liability, and disability insurance.
- Coverage of financial planning and tax reporting discusses topics including IRAs, retirement plans, estate planning, and personal and business tax issues.
- Bulleted lists, tables, figures, and boxes help you locate valuable information quickly.
- Checklists provide a logical progression in completing tasks.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Preparing for your Professional Career
- State of the Profession
- Personal and Professional Goal Setting
- Ownership (Self-Employment)
- Employment
- Resumes and Interviews
- Debt Management
- Principles of Negotiation
- Valuation and Purchase of an Eyecare Practice
- Principles of Practice Transfer
- Deciding Where to Practice
- Elements of an Office Business Plan, Practice Financing and Obtaining a Business Loan
- Understanding Premises Leases
- Office Design
- Instrumentation and Equipment
- Controlling Cost of Goods
- Office Organization, Structure and Systems
- Human Resources: Hiring and Training Office Staff
- Human Resources: Managing and Motivating Office Staff
- Human Resources: Evaluating, Managing and Dismissing Office Staff
- Computer Business Systems and Internet Resources
- Recall Systems
- Ethics in Optometric Practice
- Professional Liability Insurance and Risk Management
- Quality Assurance
- Insurance
- Patient Communication
- Marketing: External and Internal
- Ophthalmic Dispensing
- Specialty Practice
- Contact Lens Specialty Practice
- Binocular Vision and Vision Therapy Specialty Practice
- Interprofessional Relations
- Fees, Credit and Collections
- Managed Care, Audits and Third Party Reimbursement
- Coding and Billing
- Analysis of Practice Economics and Growth
- Financial and Estate Planning
- Financial Decision Making
- Taxes
- Exit Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 15th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437715866