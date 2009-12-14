Business and Professional Skills for Massage Therapists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323057189, 9780323168366

Business and Professional Skills for Massage Therapists

1st Edition

Authors: Sandy Fritz
eBook ISBN: 9780323168366
eBook ISBN: 9780323073455
Paperback ISBN: 9780323057189
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th December 2009
Page Count: 368
Description

Develop the business skills necessary to succeed in massage therapy with help from respected massage educator and business owner, Sandy Fritz! With a user-friendly approach and comprehensive support tools, this authoritative guide delivers a working knowledge of essential concepts for employees or owners of a massage therapy practice and helps you prepare for the professional challenges that await you in the real world.

Key Features

  • Renowned massage educator and business owner Sandy Fritz presents a practical, proven business philosophy for success in massage therapy practice.

  • Focus on need-to-know business skills for complete success as an employee or the owner of a massage therapy practice.

  • A companion CD with practice management software provides hands-on experience creating client records, setting appointments, entering documentation, and more.

  • Self-Reflection boxes put concepts into a realistic context through Sandy Fritz’s personal experiences in massage practice.

  • Learning Activity boxes reinforce your understanding and challenge you to apply what you’ve learned in an engaging workbook format.

  • Good Stuff from the Government boxes alert you to helpful government resources and help you ensure compliance with federal regulations.

  • Mentor boxes provide real-world insight and advice from experts in massage and business management for successful practice.

  • More than 200 realistic photos and illustrations clarify concepts and familiarize you with typical practice settings and essential forms, records, office equipment, and supplies.

  • Evolve Resources link you to templates for building resumes, letters, advertisements, forms for documentation, and client histories, plus small business resources, annotated web links, a glossary of key terms from the text, and additional exercises and case studies.

Table of Contents

1. The Business of Massage Therapy

2. Being a Professional

3. Focus on the Client

4. Legal and Ethical Issues in the Massage Professional Practice

5. Technology in the Massage Practice

6. Massage Business Office Design

7. Documentation

8. Storage of Business Records

9. Written Communications

10. Telecommunications for the Massage Business

11. Appointment Management Systems

12. Marketing the Massage Therapy Business

13. Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering

14. Insurance Reimbursement for Massage Therapy Services

15. Accounting Concepts

16. Managing Money

17. Maintaining a Safe Work Environment

18. Planning and Managing Your Career Path

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168366
eBook ISBN:
9780323073455
Paperback ISBN:
9780323057189

About the Author

Sandy Fritz

Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director

