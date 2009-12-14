Business and Professional Skills for Massage Therapists
1st Edition
Description
Develop the business skills necessary to succeed in massage therapy with help from respected massage educator and business owner, Sandy Fritz! With a user-friendly approach and comprehensive support tools, this authoritative guide delivers a working knowledge of essential concepts for employees or owners of a massage therapy practice and helps you prepare for the professional challenges that await you in the real world.
Key Features
- Renowned massage educator and business owner Sandy Fritz presents a practical, proven business philosophy for success in massage therapy practice.
- Focus on need-to-know business skills for complete success as an employee or the owner of a massage therapy practice.
- A companion CD with practice management software provides hands-on experience creating client records, setting appointments, entering documentation, and more.
- Self-Reflection boxes put concepts into a realistic context through Sandy Fritz’s personal experiences in massage practice.
- Learning Activity boxes reinforce your understanding and challenge you to apply what you’ve learned in an engaging workbook format.
- Good Stuff from the Government boxes alert you to helpful government resources and help you ensure compliance with federal regulations.
- Mentor boxes provide real-world insight and advice from experts in massage and business management for successful practice.
- More than 200 realistic photos and illustrations clarify concepts and familiarize you with typical practice settings and essential forms, records, office equipment, and supplies.
- Evolve Resources link you to templates for building resumes, letters, advertisements, forms for documentation, and client histories, plus small business resources, annotated web links, a glossary of key terms from the text, and additional exercises and case studies.
Table of Contents
1. The Business of Massage Therapy
2. Being a Professional
3. Focus on the Client
4. Legal and Ethical Issues in the Massage Professional Practice
5. Technology in the Massage Practice
6. Massage Business Office Design
7. Documentation
8. Storage of Business Records
9. Written Communications
10. Telecommunications for the Massage Business
11. Appointment Management Systems
12. Marketing the Massage Therapy Business
13. Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering
14. Insurance Reimbursement for Massage Therapy Services
15. Accounting Concepts
16. Managing Money
17. Maintaining a Safe Work Environment
18. Planning and Managing Your Career Path
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 14th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168366
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323073455
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323057189
About the Author
Sandy Fritz
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director