The Development of Australian Children’s Literature into the 21st Century

Authors: John Foster Ern Finnis Maureen Nimon
Table of Contents

The origins of Australian children's literature; On being Australian: The Gallipolli legend; Migration and national identity; White voices/black voices: Indigenous children's literature; The role and significance of the natural environment; Negotiating the maze of life 1: Focus on the family; Negotiating the maze of life 2: Additional dilemmas for today's children and adolescents; Future histories of Australia; The hero and the quest from Dot and the Kangaroo to Dragonkeeper; Popular fiction for the cyber-generation; Australian children's poetry; Australian picture books.

Description

Aimed at academic, professional and general readers, Bush, city, cyberspace provides a snapshot of the state of Australian children's and adolescent literature in the early twenty-first century, and an insight into its history. In doing so, it promotes a sense of where Australian literature for young people may be going and captures a literary and critical mood with which readers in Australia and beyond will identify. The title of the work is intended to capture the fact that the field has changed dramatically in the century and a half that 'Australian children's literature' has existed, from the bush myths and heroism that inform the past and the present, through the recognition that the vast majority of authors and readers live in cities, to the third wave of 'cyberliterature' that incorporates multimedia, hypertext, weblinks and e-books - none of which lessens the enduring enthusiasm of practitioners and readers for books.

Bush, city, cyberspace is not meant to be an encyclopedic volume. Rather, well-known, recent and/or award-winning works have been emphasised, with the addition of others where these help to illuminate particular points. The book is similar in coverage and approach to Australian Children's Literature: An Exploration of Genre and Theme, written by the same three authors and published by the Centre for Information Studies in 1995. In the intervening period, much has changed in the field, notable examples including the blurring of the dividing line between 'quality' and 'popular' literature; the blending of genres; the rise of a truly indigenous literature; the demise, to a significant extent, of 'Outbackery' in fiction; the acceptance of multiculturalism as the norm; and the advent of the literature of cyberspace, with new methods, and the sheer speed, of communication between writer and reader. All these trends, and others, are reflected in this work.

Readership

Academic, professional, and general readers

Reviews

This book would be of interest to anyone who is involved with children's and adolescent fiction, or in changes in how Australian society is portrayed through literature., Tamara Kowarsky - Parkwood Secondary College, North Ringwood

About the Authors

John Foster Author

Ern Finnis Author

Maureen Nimon Author

