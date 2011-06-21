Burn Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704910

Burn Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Esselman Karen Kowalske
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704910
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 184
Description

Acute Assessment and Management, Positioning, Splinting, Contracture Management, Exercise, Wound Care, Hypertrophic Scar, Hand Burns, Neuromuscular Musculoskeletal and Other (Electrical Injuries), Amputation Management, Psychosocial, Pain and Itch, Vocational/Return to Work, Reconstruction.

184
English
© Saunders 2011
Saunders
9781455704910

About the Authors

Peter Esselman Author

Karen Kowalske Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Chairman, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center

