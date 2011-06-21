Burn Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 22-2
1st Edition
Authors: Peter Esselman Karen Kowalske
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704910
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 184
Description
Acute Assessment and Management, Positioning, Splinting, Contracture Management, Exercise, Wound Care, Hypertrophic Scar, Hand Burns, Neuromuscular Musculoskeletal and Other (Electrical Injuries), Amputation Management, Psychosocial, Pain and Itch, Vocational/Return to Work, Reconstruction.
About the Authors
Peter Esselman Author
Karen Kowalske Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Chairman, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center
