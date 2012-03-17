Burn Care Update, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739134, 9781455743049

Burn Care Update, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 7-1

1st Edition

Authors: Patricia Fortner
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739134
eBook ISBN: 9781455743049
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Description

This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics will include the following topics: History of Burn Care; Pathophysiology of Burns; Perioperative Considerations for the Burn Injured Patient; Surgical Procedures for the Burn Patient; Epicells; Reconstructive/Plastic Surgery; OR/PACU/ICU Hand Off; Pain; Infection Control; Surgical Care of Thermally Injured Patients on the Battlefield; Burn Pressure Ulcer Management in the Perioperative Burn Patient; Conducting Research in the Operating Room; High-Tech, High-Stress Environment for the Burn Nurse; Costs; and Personal Experiences of a Perioperative Burn Nurse in the Military.

About the Authors

Patricia Fortner Author

