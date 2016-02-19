Bulk Crystal Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815545, 9780444633071

Bulk Crystal Growth, Volume 2A-2B

1st Edition

Part B. Bulk Crystal Growth

Editors: D. T. J. Hurle
eBook ISBN: 9780444633071
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 26th April 1994
Description

Volume 2 is divided into 2 parts. Part A reviews the principal techniques used for bulk single crystal growth from melt, solution and vapour and for industrial mass crystallisation starting, in chapter 1, with nature's techniques. The growth of synthetic crystals of a wide range of materials for research and commercial use is covered in depth, with emphasis placed on those techniques which are of current importance: techniques of only historical interest have not been included.

Part B covers the basic mechanisms and dynamics of melt and solution growth covering segregation, melt convection, stress in the cooling crystal, polyphase solidification, growth in gels, spherulitic crystallisation and the numerical modelling of Bridgman and Czochralski growth processes.

Table of Contents

Preface. Part A. Basic Techniques. 1. Investigations of crystal growth in earth and planetary sciences (I. Sunagawa). 2. Bridgman and related growth techniques (E. Monberg). 3. Czochralski growth (D.T.J. Hurle and B. Cockayne). 4. Crystal growth by floating zone melting (J. Bohm, A. Lüdge and W. Schröder). 5. Use of a magnetic field in melt growth (D.T.J. Hurle and R.W. Series). 6. Fractional crystallisation (P.J. Jansens and G.M. van Rosmalen). 7. Industrial mass crystallisation (A.E.D.M. van der Heijden and G.M. van Rosmalen). 8. Crystallisation of biological macromolecules (A. McPherson). 9. Hydrothermal growth of crystals (K. Byrappa). 10. Flux growth (W. Tolksdorf). 11. Bulk crystal growth by physical vapour transport (E. Kaldis and M. Piechotka). Part B. Growth Mechanisms and Dynamics. 12. Segregation phenomena in crystal growth from the melt (J.P. Garandet, J.J. Favier and D. Camel). 13. Convection in melt growth (G. Müler and A. Ostrogorsky). 14. Stress in the cooling crystal (J. Vökl). 15. Modelling Bridgman and Czochralski growth (F. Dupret and N. van den Bogaert). 16. Shaped crystal growth (V.A. Tatarchenko). 17. Crystallization of eutectics, monotectics and peritectics (J.D. Hunt and S.-Z. Lu). 18. Spherulitic crystallization in macromolecules (P.J. Phillips). 19. Fundamentals of aqueous solution growth (S. Sarig). 20. Crystal growth in gels (F. Lefaucheux and M.C. Robert).

