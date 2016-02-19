Bulk Crystal Growth, Volume 2A-2B

Volume 2 is divided into 2 parts. Part A reviews the principal techniques used for bulk single crystal growth from melt, solution and vapour and for industrial mass crystallisation starting, in chapter 1, with nature's techniques. The growth of synthetic crystals of a wide range of materials for research and commercial use is covered in depth, with emphasis placed on those techniques which are of current importance: techniques of only historical interest have not been included.

Part B covers the basic mechanisms and dynamics of melt and solution growth covering segregation, melt convection, stress in the cooling crystal, polyphase solidification, growth in gels, spherulitic crystallisation and the numerical modelling of Bridgman and Czochralski growth processes.