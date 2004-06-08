Building Valve Amplifiers is a unique hands-on guide for anyone working with tube audio equipment - as an electronics experimenter, audiophile or audio engineer. Particular attention has been paid to answering questions commonly asked by newcomers to the world of the vacuum tube, whether audio enthusiasts tackling their first build, or more experienced amplifier designers seeking to learn the ropes of working with valves. The practical side of this book is reinforced by numerous clear illustrations throughout.

As well as the design and build of new valve amplifiers, complete with constructional projects, Morgan Jones introduces the modification, fault-finding and repair of new and classic equipment.

The companion volume to Building Valve Amplifiers, Morgan Jones's Valve Amplifiers, has been widely recognised as the most complete guide to valve amplifier design written for over 30 years. It introduces the art of valve electronics to the newcomer and provides ready-made practical circuits that will be of great value to enthusiasts and professional audio designers alike.