Building Valve Amplifiers
1st Edition
Description
Building Valve Amplifiers is a unique hands-on guide for anyone working with tube audio equipment - as an electronics experimenter, audiophile or audio engineer. Particular attention has been paid to answering questions commonly asked by newcomers to the world of the vacuum tube, whether audio enthusiasts tackling their first build, or more experienced amplifier designers seeking to learn the ropes of working with valves. The practical side of this book is reinforced by numerous clear illustrations throughout.
As well as the design and build of new valve amplifiers, complete with constructional projects, Morgan Jones introduces the modification, fault-finding and repair of new and classic equipment.
The companion volume to Building Valve Amplifiers, Morgan Jones's Valve Amplifiers, has been widely recognised as the most complete guide to valve amplifier design written for over 30 years. It introduces the art of valve electronics to the newcomer and provides ready-made practical circuits that will be of great value to enthusiasts and professional audio designers alike.
Key Features
· The practical guide to building, modifying, fault-finding and repairing vacuum tube amplifiers · A hands-on approach to tube electronics - classic and modern - with a minimum of theory · Design, fault-finding, and testing are each illustrated by step-by-step examples · Written by the author of the audiophile cult classic, Valve Amplifiers
Readership
Amateur and professional valve audio designers and enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Planning; Metalwork for Poets; Wiring; Test equipment principles; fault-finding to fettling; Performance testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 8th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470375
About the Author
Morgan Jones
Reviews
For starters and perhaps surprisingly considering its title, this book offers a wealth of practical knowledge that goes well beyond hollow-state applications as many topics are just as relevant in the successful inplementation of solid-state designs...The sheer quantity of practical, tried and true information is most impressive and clearly indicates that many individuals and organizations contributed by sharing the hard-earned skills and expertise. The over 200 high quality illustrations also help to reinforce the points made in the well-written text...I was particularly impressed with the chapter on choosing new and used test equipment. The discussion regarding the advantages and disadvantages of analog and digital meters and scopes is exceptionally well done. The information is presented with a minimum of math yet is well supported by excellent examples and illustrations that clearly bring home the salient points. The reader is truly receiving a concentrated practical course in instrumentation...If you actually intend to create, modify, restore or repair tube audio equipment, I would highly recommend purchasing Building Valve Amplifiers even if you are seasoned by many years of practical experience. I am convinced that all readers will be amazed at the quantity of new useful knowledge it contains. - James H. Hayward to appear in Andrew Marshall's Audio Ideas Guide Magazine