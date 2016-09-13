Building the Agile Enterprise
2nd Edition
With Capabilities, Collaborations and Values
Table of Contents
- List of figures
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: The Agile Enterprise
- Abstract
- Recent Advances
- How We Got Here
- VDM: A New Way of Thinking
- VDM for Major Changes
- CSFs on the Journey to Agility
- Chapter 2: Business Modeling for Business Leaders
- Abstract
- ▪ Introduction
- VDML Key Concepts
- VDML Graphics
- Related Business Analysis Techniques
- Going Forward
- Chapter 3: Business Building Blocks
- Abstract
- Capability-Based Architecture
- Modeling Value Streams
- Capability Unit Management
- Operational Design
- Supporting Information Technology
- ▪ Summary and Forward
- Chapter 4: Next-Generation Business Process Management (BPM)
- Abstract
- Why Business Process Automation?
- Agile Enterprise Process Architecture
- Process Modeling
- Prescriptive Processes
- Adaptive Processes
- Business Collaboration Management
- ▪ Summary and Moving Forward
- Chapter 5: Rules for Actions and Constraints
- Abstract
- Forms of Rules
- Knowledge-Based Systems
- Machine Learning
- Applications of Rules
- Administration of Business Policies and Rules
- Moving Forward
- Chapter 6: Enterprise Data Management
- Abstract
- Data Management Architecture
- Business Metadata
- Metadata
- Enterprise Transition
- Enterprise Logical Data Model
- Moving Forward
- Chapter 7: Information Security
- Abstract
- Conventional Security
- Increased Risk Factors
- Managing Security Risks
- Security Technologies
- ▪ Summary
- Chapter 8: Event Driven Operations
- Abstract
- Routine Events
- Operational Failure Events
- Event Management Infrastructure
- Moving Forward
- Chapter 9: Sense and Respond
- Abstract
- Drivers of Business Change
- Strategic Planning Framework
- Transformation Planning
- Example Product Life-Cycle
- Business Change Support
- Sense and Respond Infrastructure
- Moving Forward
- Chapter 10: The Agile Organization Structure
- Abstract
- VDM Perspective
- Service Unit Design Principles
- Management Hierarchy
- Enterprise Transition
- Moving On
- Chapter 11: Agile Enterprise Leadership
- Abstract
- Agile Enterprise Leadership Supports
- Leadership Levels
- Leadership Impact
- Industry Leadership
- Next Generation Standards
- Moving Forward
- Appendix A: The Value Delivery Maturity Model
- Value Delivery Maturity Model
- Appendix B: A Conceptual Model of Business Culture
- Glossary
- References
- Index
Description
Building the Agile Enterprise with Capabilities, Collaborations and Values, Second Edition covers advances that make technology more powerful and pervasive while, at the same time, improving alignment of technology with business. Using numerous examples, illustrations, and case studies, Fred Cummins, an industry expert, author and former fellow with EDS and Hewlett Packard, updates his first edition incorporating the following industry developments:
- The ubiquitous use of the Internet along with intelligent, mobile devices, which have enabled everyone and everything to be connected anytime, anywhere
- The emergence of a “business architecture” discipline that has driven improvements in business design and transformation practices
- The development of CMMN (Case Management Model and Notation) that will provide automation to support the collaboration of knowledge workers and managers
- The development of VDML (Value Delivery Modeling Language) that supports modeling of business design from a management perspective
- The importance of “big data” management and analysis as a new source of insight into evolution of the business and the ecosystem
- How the architecture of the agile enterprise and business modeling change enterprise governance, management and innovation
Building the Agile Enterprise with Capabilities, Collaborations and Values, Second Edition is a must have reference for business leaders, CTOs; business architects, information systems architects and business process modeling professionals who wish to close the gap between strategic planning and business operations as well as the gap between business and IT and enhance the creation and delivery of business value.
Key Features
- Explains how business design abstraction based on collaborations, capabilities and values provides a management view of how the business works, the aspects to be improved or changed, and the means to quickly reconfigure to address new business challenges and opportunities
- Discusses how technology must be exploited for efficiency, effectiveness, innovation and agility
- Provides practicable and use-case based insights from advisory work with Fortune 100 and 500 companies across multiple verticals
- Presents the features of CMMN (Case Management Model and Notation) and explains how it enables automation to support knowledge workers, managers and enterprise agility
- Describes application of the Value Delivery Modeling Language (VDML) to link strategic business transformation to operational design
Readership
Business leaders, CTOs; business architects, information systems architects and business process modeling professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 13th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052921
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051603
Reviews
"From the title it would appear that this tome is just another take on agile software development, but neither this edition nor its predecessor is purely about software; rather, Cummins focuses on how to build an organization that takes on challenges and reorganizes in the face of environmental, customer and market changes. The old saw comes to mind: a politician is asked how he could have changed his mind, flip-flopped on an important issue. The response: 'I change my mind when the facts change, what do you do?' Unfortunately too many organizations fail to take note nor advantage of situational change and miss opportunities to grow or even survive. A key idea, for both technical people and organizational leaders, is understanding how to model the enterprise and take advantage of models in real-time. Cummins gives far more than an overview on how to survive and flourish, in an agile way, in a changing world. No organizational leader should ignore the opportunity to succeed using his approach." – Richard Mark Soley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Object Management Group, Inc.
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Fred Cummins Author
Fred Cummins , is currently an independent consultant and business systems architect. He is an active member of the Object Management Group as co-chair of the Business Modeling and Integration Task Force, co-chair of the Business Architecture Special Interest Group and co-chair of the Value Delivery Modeling Language Finalization Task Force. He was a leader in the development of the VDML (Value Delivery Modeling Language) and the CMMN (Case Management Model and Notation) specifications. He is a member of the board of LEADing Practice that is the provider of reference enterprise standards based on industry research by the Global University Alliance. Mr. Cummins has authored three books and a number of professional papers, and is inventor on 14 US patents. He was previously a Fellow with EDS and Hewlett Packard. He has consulted and developed systems in multiple industries including manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, insurance and government. Throughout his career he has applied advanced systems technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
EDS Fellow, independent consultant and business systems architect., MI, USA