Building the Agile Enterprise

"From the title it would appear that this tome is just another take on agile software development, but neither this edition nor its predecessor is purely about software; rather, Cummins focuses on how to build an organization that takes on challenges and reorganizes in the face of environmental, customer and market changes. The old saw comes to mind: a politician is asked how he could have changed his mind, flip-flopped on an important issue. The response: 'I change my mind when the facts change, what do you do?' Unfortunately too many organizations fail to take note nor advantage of situational change and miss opportunities to grow or even survive. A key idea, for both technical people and organizational leaders, is understanding how to model the enterprise and take advantage of models in real-time. Cummins gives far more than an overview on how to survive and flourish, in an agile way, in a changing world. No organizational leader should ignore the opportunity to succeed using his approach." – Richard Mark Soley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Object Management Group, Inc.