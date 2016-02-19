Building Physics: Lighting
1st Edition
Seeing in the Artificial Environment
Description
Building Physics: Lighting, Seeing in the Artificial Environment deals with basic principles of lighting as used in architecture, in building maintenance, and in an artificial environment. The book starts with the process of how humans see; the interaction of the eye and mind; and the effects of fatigue, visual disorders, and age. The phenomena of light are then discussed — how light behaves and how it is measured. Light and light waves beyond the visible spectrum are explained scientifically as being part of the electromagnetic spectrum within the 400 to 760 nm ranges.
The different light sources are identified as daylight and artificial lights, with many types of lamps under the latter. As regards artificial lighting, a lighting fitting has two functions: redistributes luminescence properly and provides a suitable receptacle for the lamp. The requirements when using artificial or natural light in an exterior or interior setting are enumerated. The book also explains the specifications of the amount of light and how this amount is calculated. Interior lighting, both from artificial and natural sources, is comprehensively discussed, including issues such as discomfort glare, reflected glare, design and aesthetics, lighting requirements in different kinds of buildings, and flammability properties. The text also tackles exterior lighting including decorative floodlights, lighting for tunnels and underpasses, and special problem areas.
Architects, engineers, electricians, interior designers, lighting technicians, environmentalists, and readers with interest in home decor will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to Second Printing
1 The Eye and How We See
Eye and Mind
Visual Mechanism
Color
Visual Acuity
Luminance and Luminosity
Visual Performance
Investigations "On Site"
Glare
Fatigue, Visual Defects, Age
2 Light: Its Behavior and How it is Measured
Wave and Quantum Propagation
Light Flux Related to Radiant Energy
Flux, Intensity and Illumination
Photometric Performance: Symmetric Distributions
Asymmetric Distributions
Calculation of Illuminance
Color: Trichromatic System
Mixtures of Pigments
Color Appearance and Color Rendering
Color Temperature
Photometry
3 Light Sources
Daylight—Natural and Artificial
Incandescent Filament Lamps
Tungsten Halogen Lamps
Gas Discharge Lamps
Discharge Lamp Control Gear
Luminescence
High-Pressure Mercury Discharge Lamps
Xenon Discharge Lamps
Tubular Fluorescent Lamps: Hot Cathode
Tubular Fluorescent Lamp Control Gear
Cold Cathode Discharge Lamps
Sodium Discharge Lamps
Carbon Arc Lamps
4 Lighting Fittings
Light Control by Reflection
Diffusing Reflectors
Specular Reflectors
Light Control by Refraction
Louvres
Mechanical Aspects of Design
Thermal Design
Noise
Electrical Safety
Specifications
5 Interior Lighting (1)
Basic Requirements
Quantity of Light: Specification
Quantity of Light: Calculation
British Zonal Classification
Local Lighting
Discomfort Glare
Comparison of Installations
Other Discomfort Glare Evaluations
Reflected Glare: Veiling Reflection
The Pleasant Installation
6 Interior Lighting (2)
Designed Appearance Technique
Lighting for Public Buildings
Lighting for Stores and Restaurants
Lighting for Hospitals
Lighting for Schools
Lighting for Offices
Lighting and Air-Conditioning
Lighting in Industry
Flammable Situations
Corrosive Situations
Maintenance
Lighting for the Home
Emergency Lighting
7 Interior Lighting (3)
Natural Lighting and Building Design
Units and Definitions
Calculation of Daylight
Measurement of Daylight
Daylight Requirements
Relation between Daylight Factor and Illuminance
Vector and Scalar Illumination
Permanent Supplementary Artificial Lighting of Interiors
8 Exterior Lighting
Natural Light and Building Design
Area Lighting
Calculation of Illuminance
Some Special Problems
Decorative Floodlighting
Street Lighting
Traffic Routes
Side and Residential Roads
Open Spaces
Tunnels and Underpasses
Handrail Lighting
Appendix. Photometric Units
Further Reading
Conversion Factors
Index
