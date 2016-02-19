Building Physics: Lighting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080063706, 9781483148328

Building Physics: Lighting

1st Edition

Seeing in the Artificial Environment

Authors: W. R. Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781483148328
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 246
Description

Building Physics: Lighting, Seeing in the Artificial Environment deals with basic principles of lighting as used in architecture, in building maintenance, and in an artificial environment. The book starts with the process of how humans see; the interaction of the eye and mind; and the effects of fatigue, visual disorders, and age. The phenomena of light are then discussed — how light behaves and how it is measured. Light and light waves beyond the visible spectrum are explained scientifically as being part of the electromagnetic spectrum within the 400 to 760 nm ranges.
The different light sources are identified as daylight and artificial lights, with many types of lamps under the latter. As regards artificial lighting, a lighting fitting has two functions: redistributes luminescence properly and provides a suitable receptacle for the lamp. The requirements when using artificial or natural light in an exterior or interior setting are enumerated. The book also explains the specifications of the amount of light and how this amount is calculated. Interior lighting, both from artificial and natural sources, is comprehensively discussed, including issues such as discomfort glare, reflected glare, design and aesthetics, lighting requirements in different kinds of buildings, and flammability properties. The text also tackles exterior lighting including decorative floodlights, lighting for tunnels and underpasses, and special problem areas.
Architects, engineers, electricians, interior designers, lighting technicians, environmentalists, and readers with interest in home decor will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to Second Printing

1 The Eye and How We See

Eye and Mind

Visual Mechanism

Color

Visual Acuity

Luminance and Luminosity

Visual Performance

Investigations "On Site"

Glare

Fatigue, Visual Defects, Age

2 Light: Its Behavior and How it is Measured

Wave and Quantum Propagation

Light Flux Related to Radiant Energy

Flux, Intensity and Illumination

Photometric Performance: Symmetric Distributions

Asymmetric Distributions

Calculation of Illuminance

Color: Trichromatic System

Mixtures of Pigments

Color Appearance and Color Rendering

Color Temperature

Photometry

3 Light Sources

Daylight—Natural and Artificial

Incandescent Filament Lamps

Tungsten Halogen Lamps

Gas Discharge Lamps

Discharge Lamp Control Gear

Luminescence

High-Pressure Mercury Discharge Lamps

Xenon Discharge Lamps

Tubular Fluorescent Lamps: Hot Cathode

Tubular Fluorescent Lamp Control Gear

Cold Cathode Discharge Lamps

Sodium Discharge Lamps

Carbon Arc Lamps

4 Lighting Fittings

Light Control by Reflection

Diffusing Reflectors

Specular Reflectors

Light Control by Refraction

Louvres

Mechanical Aspects of Design

Thermal Design

Noise

Electrical Safety

Specifications

5 Interior Lighting (1)

Basic Requirements

Quantity of Light: Specification

Quantity of Light: Calculation

British Zonal Classification

Local Lighting

Discomfort Glare

Comparison of Installations

Other Discomfort Glare Evaluations

Reflected Glare: Veiling Reflection

The Pleasant Installation

6 Interior Lighting (2)

Designed Appearance Technique

Lighting for Public Buildings

Lighting for Stores and Restaurants

Lighting for Hospitals

Lighting for Schools

Lighting for Offices

Lighting and Air-Conditioning

Lighting in Industry

Flammable Situations

Corrosive Situations

Maintenance

Lighting for the Home

Emergency Lighting

7 Interior Lighting (3)

Natural Lighting and Building Design

Units and Definitions

Calculation of Daylight

Measurement of Daylight

Daylight Requirements

Relation between Daylight Factor and Illuminance

Vector and Scalar Illumination

Permanent Supplementary Artificial Lighting of Interiors

8 Exterior Lighting

Natural Light and Building Design

Area Lighting

Calculation of Illuminance

Some Special Problems

Decorative Floodlighting

Street Lighting

Traffic Routes

Side and Residential Roads

Open Spaces

Tunnels and Underpasses

Handrail Lighting

Appendix. Photometric Units

Further Reading

Conversion Factors

Index

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148328

W. R. Stevens

