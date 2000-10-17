Building CISCO Networks for Windows 2000

Microsoft Corporation, the world's largest software vendor, and Cisco Systems, the world's largest internetworking vendor, have jointly developed a common software interface for managing Cisco hardware on Microsoft networks: Cisco Network Services for Active Directory (CNS/AD). Until now, network administrators have been forced to master two completely different product interfaces to effectively manage their networks. Configuring Cisco Network Services for Active Directory is the first book announced for this enormous Information Technology audience.

This book is a practical guide to managing CNS/AD. It focuses on how to promote system efficiency and improve network service by using CNS/AD to centralize network management, using the directory as a repository for all policies that govern network usage. The book also describes how to manage Cisco Internetworking Operating System (IOS) networking features and network resources in the same unified way as other enterprise resources, such as user access controls, files, and printers.