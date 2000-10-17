Building CISCO Networks for Windows 2000 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781928994008, 9780080476131

Building CISCO Networks for Windows 2000

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080476131
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 17th October 2000
Page Count: 600
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
61.95
52.66
37.99
32.29
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Microsoft Corporation, the world's largest software vendor, and Cisco Systems, the world's largest internetworking vendor, have jointly developed a common software interface for managing Cisco hardware on Microsoft networks: Cisco Network Services for Active Directory (CNS/AD). Until now, network administrators have been forced to master two completely different product interfaces to effectively manage their networks. Configuring Cisco Network Services for Active Directory is the first book announced for this enormous Information Technology audience.

This book is a practical guide to managing CNS/AD. It focuses on how to promote system efficiency and improve network service by using CNS/AD to centralize network management, using the directory as a repository for all policies that govern network usage. The book also describes how to manage Cisco Internetworking Operating System (IOS) networking features and network resources in the same unified way as other enterprise resources, such as user access controls, files, and printers.

Key Features

  • This book coincides with the launch of Windows 2000 Server, the host system for the product
  • This new technology promises to reduce administrative overheads
  • Over 500,000 Microsoft and Cisco certification guides from Syngress have been sold over the last two years.
  • Cisco is red hot, and this is the merging of its technologies with Microsoft!

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080476131

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.