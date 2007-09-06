Budgeting Concepts for Nurse Managers

An in-depth guide to preparing accurate nursing budgets, this book will help you improve your financial skills and contribute to your organization's strategic planning. It discusses the different types of budgeting, the budgeting process, forecasting, variance analysis, and costing out nursing services. A variety of settings are included: hospitals, long-term care, home health, community health, managed care, and others. With this guide, you'll learn how to communicate effectively with financial managers, succeed in your role in the budgeting process, and assist in the delivery of high-quality patient care at the lowest possible cost.