Budgeting Concepts for Nurse Managers - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416033417

Budgeting Concepts for Nurse Managers

4th Edition

Authors: Steven Finkler Mary McHugh
Paperback ISBN: 9781416033417
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th September 2007
Page Count: 520
Description

An in-depth guide to preparing accurate nursing budgets, this book will help you improve your financial skills and contribute to your organization's strategic planning. It discusses the different types of budgeting, the budgeting process, forecasting, variance analysis, and costing out nursing services. A variety of settings are included: hospitals, long-term care, home health, community health, managed care, and others. With this guide, you'll learn how to communicate effectively with financial managers, succeed in your role in the budgeting process, and assist in the delivery of high-quality patient care at the lowest possible cost.

Key Features

  • Each chapter includes Learning Objectives to focus your study and a Summary and Implications for Nurse Managers to reinforce what you've learned.
  • Additional Suggested Readings provides helpful resources for further research and study.
  • An appendix includes numerous sample budget forms and instructions, allowing you to see firsthand the various types of budgeting forms used in day-to-day practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: The Different Types of Budgets

    2. The Budgeting Process

    3. Motivation and Incentives

    4. Cost Concepts

    5. Personnel Issues

    6. Forecasting

    7. Strategic Planning and Business Plans

    8. The Operating Budget

    9. Revenue Budgeting

    10. Capital Budgeting (Technical Appendix: Quantitative Methods for Capital Budgeting)

    11. Performance Budgeting

    12. Cash Budgeting

    13. Variance Analysis

    14. Variance Analysis: Examples, Extensions, and Caveats

    15. Budgeting for Information Systems

    16. Budgeting for the Operating Room

    17. Benchmarking, Productivity, and Cost-Benefit and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis

    18. Costing Out Nursing Services

    Additional Suggested Readings

    Glossary

    Appendix: Sample Budget Forms and Instructions

Details

About the Author

Steven Finkler

Affiliations and Expertise

Program in Health Policy and Management, Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, New York University, New York, NY

Mary McHugh

