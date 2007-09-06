Budgeting Concepts for Nurse Managers
4th Edition
Description
An in-depth guide to preparing accurate nursing budgets, this book will help you improve your financial skills and contribute to your organization's strategic planning. It discusses the different types of budgeting, the budgeting process, forecasting, variance analysis, and costing out nursing services. A variety of settings are included: hospitals, long-term care, home health, community health, managed care, and others. With this guide, you'll learn how to communicate effectively with financial managers, succeed in your role in the budgeting process, and assist in the delivery of high-quality patient care at the lowest possible cost.
Key Features
- Each chapter includes Learning Objectives to focus your study and a Summary and Implications for Nurse Managers to reinforce what you've learned.
- Additional Suggested Readings provides helpful resources for further research and study.
- An appendix includes numerous sample budget forms and instructions, allowing you to see firsthand the various types of budgeting forms used in day-to-day practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction: The Different Types of Budgets
2. The Budgeting Process
3. Motivation and Incentives
4. Cost Concepts
5. Personnel Issues
6. Forecasting
7. Strategic Planning and Business Plans
8. The Operating Budget
9. Revenue Budgeting
10. Capital Budgeting (Technical Appendix: Quantitative Methods for Capital Budgeting)
11. Performance Budgeting
12. Cash Budgeting
13. Variance Analysis
14. Variance Analysis: Examples, Extensions, and Caveats
15. Budgeting for Information Systems
16. Budgeting for the Operating Room
17. Benchmarking, Productivity, and Cost-Benefit and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis
18. Costing Out Nursing Services
Additional Suggested Readings
Glossary
Appendix: Sample Budget Forms and Instructions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 6th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416033417
About the Author
Steven Finkler
Affiliations and Expertise
Program in Health Policy and Management, Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, New York University, New York, NY