Buck's 2021 ICD-10-PCS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323762816

Buck's 2021 ICD-10-PCS

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323762816
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2020
Page Count: 944
Table of Contents

　ICD-10-PCS Symbols and Conventions　
Guide to the 2019 Updates
Introduction
ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Netter's Anatomy Illustrations　
TABLES

0 Medical and Surgical
1 Obstetrics
2 Placement
3 Administration
4 Measurement and Monitoring
5 Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6 Extracorporeal Therapies
7 Osteopathic
8 Other Procedures
9 Chiropractic
B Imaging
C Nuclear Medicine
D Radiation Oncology
F Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G Mental Health
H Substance Abuse Treatment
X New Technology

INDEX
Appendix A, Definitions
Appendix B, Body Part Key
Appendix C, Device Key
Appendix D, Substance Key
Appendix E, Device Aggregate Table
Appendix F, Procedure Combination Table on codingupdates.com

