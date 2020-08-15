Buck's 2021 ICD-10-PCS
1st Edition
Paperback ISBN: 9780323762816
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2020
Page Count: 944
Table of Contents
ICD-10-PCS Symbols and Conventions
Guide to the 2019 Updates
Introduction
ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Netter's Anatomy Illustrations
TABLES
0 Medical and Surgical
1 Obstetrics
2 Placement
3 Administration
4 Measurement and Monitoring
5 Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6 Extracorporeal Therapies
7 Osteopathic
8 Other Procedures
9 Chiropractic
B Imaging
C Nuclear Medicine
D Radiation Oncology
F Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G Mental Health
H Substance Abuse Treatment
X New Technology
INDEX
Appendix A, Definitions
Appendix B, Body Part Key
Appendix C, Device Key
Appendix D, Substance Key
Appendix E, Device Aggregate Table
Appendix F, Procedure Combination Table on codingupdates.com
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 15th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762816
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.