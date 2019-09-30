Buck's 2020 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition and Buck's 2020 ICD-10-PCS Edition Package
1st Edition
Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323749497
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th September 2019
Description
This money saving package includes:
- Buck's 2020 ICD-10-CM for Hospitals
- Buck's 2020 ICD-10-PCS
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 30th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Spiral bound ISBN:
- 9780323749497
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.