Brown and Mulholland’s Drug Calculations
11th Edition
Process and Problems for Clinical Practice
Description
Trust this market leading ratio and proportion text ! Drug Calculations: Ratio and Proportion Problems for Clinical Practice, 11th Edition is known for its realistic practice problems and unique "proof" step in the answer key that lets you double-check your answers to avoid medication errors. Two new authors, Ann Tritak, EdD, RN and Margaret Daingerfield, bring a fresh perspective and years of expertise to the 11th edition of this text. The book continues to promote critical and logical thinking, and patient safety with respect to accurate drug dosages through the inclusion of QSEN competencies recommendations. Additionally, worksheets, assessment tests, Clinical Relevance boxes, and Clinical Alerts call attention to situations in actual practice that have resulted in drug errors – providing you with extensive hands-on practice for the NCLEX® and beyond.
Key Features
- UPDATED! Safe Medication Administration chapter helps you prevent medication errors and understand drug labels, medication administration forms, and physician’s order forms
- UPDATED! Full-color drug labels and equipment illustrations provide a realistic representation of medication administration
- UPDATED! Detailed coverage of the ratio and proportion method provides a logical, accurate, and consistent method of drug calculation.
- Over 1,100 practice problems in ratio and proportion offer the extensive practice needed to become proficient in drug calculations.
- Step-by-step format for each problem includes a unique Proof step in the answer key to ensure that you understand the solution.
- Patient Safety chapter helps you prevent medication errors and understand drug labels, medication administration forms, and
- General Worksheets follow each chapter section for additional practice and application of drug calculations.
- Multiple-choice Worksheets within each chapter help you to prepare for the NCLEX® examination.
- Critical thinking exercises aid you in applying analytical skills and drug calculations to clinical practice.
- Clinical Alerts highlight potential and common drug calculation errors.
- Full-color drug labels and equipment illustrations provide you with a realistic representation of medication administration and what you will encounter in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
1. General Mathematics
2. Ratio & Proportion
3. Safe Medication Administration
4. Medication Measurements and Oral Dose Calculations
5. Injectable Medication Calculations
6. Reconstitution of Medications from Powders and Crystals: Oral and Intramuscular
7. Basic Intravenous Therapy Calculations
8. Advanced Intravenous Calculations
9. Insulin Administration and Type 2 Diabetes Medications
10. Parenteral Nutrition
11. Anticoagulants
12. Children’s Dosages
Multiple Choice Final
Comprehensive Final
Appendices:
ISMP List of High Alert Medications in Acute Care Settings
ISMP’s List of Error Prone Abbreviations, Symbols and Dose Designations
Sample Medication Administration Errors with Potential Clinical
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323551298
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323676960
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594530