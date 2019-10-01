Brown and Mulholland’s Drug Calculations

1. General Mathematics

2. Ratio & Proportion

3. Safe Medication Administration

4. Medication Measurements and Oral Dose Calculations

5. Injectable Medication Calculations

6. Reconstitution of Medications from Powders and Crystals: Oral and Intramuscular

7. Basic Intravenous Therapy Calculations

8. Advanced Intravenous Calculations

9. Insulin Administration and Type 2 Diabetes Medications

10. Parenteral Nutrition

11. Anticoagulants

12. Children’s Dosages

Multiple Choice Final

Comprehensive Final

Appendices:

ISMP List of High Alert Medications in Acute Care Settings

ISMP’s List of Error Prone Abbreviations, Symbols and Dose Designations

Sample Medication Administration Errors with Potential Clinical



Index