Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 42-4

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) as a chronic lung disease affecting preterm infants has been recognized for more than 45 years. However, little progress has been made in the prevention and treatment of the disease. BPD continues to be a major morbidity affecting preterm infants. Studies in pre-adolescent children demonstrate that the abnormal lung function from BPD persists well into childhood. Infants with BPD also have an increased risk for adverse neurodevelopmental outcome. Thus BPD imposes a significant burden of adverse health outcomes in preterm infants.

The major risk factors for BPD are prematurity, mechanical ventilation, exposure to noxious insults such as oxygen, infections. New research data both in basic science and clinical studies have shed light on the pathogenesis, and possible new treatment or management strategies for the future. In the proposed issue of the Clinics in Perinatology, we would like to comprehensively cover BPD both from a basic science and clinical perspective. Our attempt is to balance new information along with classic topics. The proposed authors for the issue are recognized experts in the topic area/s. We hope that the issue will be of interest to a broad array of readership.