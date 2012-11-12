Brittle Matrix Composites 10 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857099884, 9780857099891

Brittle Matrix Composites 10

1st Edition

Editors: A M Brandt M A Glinicki J Olek C K Y Leung
eBook ISBN: 9780857099891
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857099884
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th November 2012
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
258.18
219.45
175.00
148.75
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
175.00
148.75
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The subjects of the symposia are on composite materials behaving as brittle, normal and special conditions of exploitation. Brittle matrix composites are applied in various domains and the series of symposia are closely related to their applications in civil engineering. In the last decades their importance is increasing along with their variety and the use of most advanced methods of testing. Papers include concretes, fibre concretes and ceramics, particularly their composition, microstructure and fracture processes. Various new and advanced engineering problems are presented in the papers.

Readership

Materials scientists; civil engineers

Table of Contents

Preface

International Advisory Panel

Keynote Paper

Chapter 1: Effects of mechanical properties of ASR damaged concrete on structural design

Chapter 2: Influence of alkali silica reaction on the chemistry of pore solutions in mortars with and without lithium ions

Chapter 3: The effect of super absorbent polymers on the performance of immature cementitious mortars

Chapter 4: Evaluation of durability to wet/dry cycling of cement mortar composites reinforced with nanofibrillated cellulose

Chapter 5: Electric and thermoelectric properties of cement composites with expanded graphite

Chapter 6: Modelling of fracture in fibre-cement based materials

Chapter 7: Design of UHPC using artificial neural networks

Chapter 8: Kinetics of sintering for a class-F fly ash: a sintering model

Chapter 9: Numerical simulation of chloride-induced corrosion initiation in reinforced concrete structures with cracks

Chapter 10: The role of deicing salts on the non-linear moisture diffusion coefficient of cementitious materials during drying

Chapter 11: Influence of mineral additives on concrete carbonation

Chapter 12: Influence of blended cements on the concrete resistance to carbonation

Chapter 13: Reactive powder concrete â€“ change in compressive strength and modulus of elasticity at high temperature

Keynote Paper

Chapter 14: Tensile behaviour of different high performance fibre reinforced cements

Chapter 15: Study on the properties of cement mortars with basalt fibres

Chapter 16: The influence of non-metallic and metallic fibres on the mechanical properties of cement mortars

Chapter 17: Modelling the influence of composition on rheological parameters and mechanical properties of fibre reinforced polymer-cement mortars

Chapter 18: Influence of fibres on rheological and mechanical properties of self-compacting concrete

Chapter 19: Assessment of pore characteristics in virtual concrete by path planning methodology

Chapter 20: Microhardness testing procedure applied to blended cement based matrix

Chapter 21: The measurement of sedimentation of cement mix components using D-cube electrical resistance tests

Chapter 22: Shape assessment in concrete technology by Fourier analysis

Chapter 23: Comparative study of compressive and tensile basic creep behavior of concrete

Chapter 24: Safe cement composites SRCC - the rope effect in HPFRC concrete

Keynote Paper

Chapter 25: Influence of mixture composition on shrinkage cracking of lightweight self-consolidating concrete

Chapter 26: Shape simulation of granular particles in concrete and applications in DEM

Chapter 27: Durable concrete structures with cracks which heal themselves

Chapter 28: New eco-mechanical index for concrete structures

Chapter 29: Influence of aggregate type on the durability of concrete made of blended cements with calcerous fly ash

Chapter 30: Porosity of green concrete based on a gap-graded blend

Chapter 31: Characteristics of secondary flexures in uniaxial tension test of concrete

Chapter 32: Behavior of hybrid fiber ECC panels subjected to low and high velocity projectile impactâ€”a review

Chapter 33: Experimental study of shear failure mechanism in concrete beams

Chapter 34: Modelling of fracture process zone and related energy dissipation during quasi-brittle fracture

Chapter 35: Influence of calcerous fly ash on concrete resistance to migration of chlorides

Chapter 36: Chloride penetration resistance of concrete mixtures with recycled concrete aggregates

Chapter 37: Durability of cellulose-cement composites assessed by accelerated testing under temperature and moisture variations - effects of blending by rice husk ash

Chapter 38: Behavior of polymer modified reactive powder concrete exposed to oil products

Index of contributors

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099891
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857099884

About the Editor

A M Brandt

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Poland

M A Glinicki

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Poland

J Olek

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, USA

C K Y Leung

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong University, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.