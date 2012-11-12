Brittle Matrix Composites 10
1st Edition
Description
The subjects of the symposia are on composite materials behaving as brittle, normal and special conditions of exploitation. Brittle matrix composites are applied in various domains and the series of symposia are closely related to their applications in civil engineering. In the last decades their importance is increasing along with their variety and the use of most advanced methods of testing. Papers include concretes, fibre concretes and ceramics, particularly their composition, microstructure and fracture processes. Various new and advanced engineering problems are presented in the papers.
Readership
Materials scientists; civil engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
International Advisory Panel
Keynote Paper
Chapter 1: Effects of mechanical properties of ASR damaged concrete on structural design
Chapter 2: Influence of alkali silica reaction on the chemistry of pore solutions in mortars with and without lithium ions
Chapter 3: The effect of super absorbent polymers on the performance of immature cementitious mortars
Chapter 4: Evaluation of durability to wet/dry cycling of cement mortar composites reinforced with nanofibrillated cellulose
Chapter 5: Electric and thermoelectric properties of cement composites with expanded graphite
Chapter 6: Modelling of fracture in fibre-cement based materials
Chapter 7: Design of UHPC using artificial neural networks
Chapter 8: Kinetics of sintering for a class-F fly ash: a sintering model
Chapter 9: Numerical simulation of chloride-induced corrosion initiation in reinforced concrete structures with cracks
Chapter 10: The role of deicing salts on the non-linear moisture diffusion coefficient of cementitious materials during drying
Chapter 11: Influence of mineral additives on concrete carbonation
Chapter 12: Influence of blended cements on the concrete resistance to carbonation
Chapter 13: Reactive powder concrete â€“ change in compressive strength and modulus of elasticity at high temperature
Keynote Paper
Chapter 14: Tensile behaviour of different high performance fibre reinforced cements
Chapter 15: Study on the properties of cement mortars with basalt fibres
Chapter 16: The influence of non-metallic and metallic fibres on the mechanical properties of cement mortars
Chapter 17: Modelling the influence of composition on rheological parameters and mechanical properties of fibre reinforced polymer-cement mortars
Chapter 18: Influence of fibres on rheological and mechanical properties of self-compacting concrete
Chapter 19: Assessment of pore characteristics in virtual concrete by path planning methodology
Chapter 20: Microhardness testing procedure applied to blended cement based matrix
Chapter 21: The measurement of sedimentation of cement mix components using D-cube electrical resistance tests
Chapter 22: Shape assessment in concrete technology by Fourier analysis
Chapter 23: Comparative study of compressive and tensile basic creep behavior of concrete
Chapter 24: Safe cement composites SRCC - the rope effect in HPFRC concrete
Keynote Paper
Chapter 25: Influence of mixture composition on shrinkage cracking of lightweight self-consolidating concrete
Chapter 26: Shape simulation of granular particles in concrete and applications in DEM
Chapter 27: Durable concrete structures with cracks which heal themselves
Chapter 28: New eco-mechanical index for concrete structures
Chapter 29: Influence of aggregate type on the durability of concrete made of blended cements with calcerous fly ash
Chapter 30: Porosity of green concrete based on a gap-graded blend
Chapter 31: Characteristics of secondary flexures in uniaxial tension test of concrete
Chapter 32: Behavior of hybrid fiber ECC panels subjected to low and high velocity projectile impactâ€”a review
Chapter 33: Experimental study of shear failure mechanism in concrete beams
Chapter 34: Modelling of fracture process zone and related energy dissipation during quasi-brittle fracture
Chapter 35: Influence of calcerous fly ash on concrete resistance to migration of chlorides
Chapter 36: Chloride penetration resistance of concrete mixtures with recycled concrete aggregates
Chapter 37: Durability of cellulose-cement composites assessed by accelerated testing under temperature and moisture variations - effects of blending by rice husk ash
Chapter 38: Behavior of polymer modified reactive powder concrete exposed to oil products
Index of contributors
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 12th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857099884
About the Editor
A M Brandt
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Poland
M A Glinicki
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Poland
J Olek
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, USA
C K Y Leung
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong University, China