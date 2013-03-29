Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to Work
1st Edition
Trend Report
Description
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to Work examines the emerging BYOD (Bring Your Own Device to work) trend in corporate IT. BYOD is the practice of employees bringing personally-owned mobile devices (e.g., smartphones, tablets, laptops) to the workplace, and using those devices to access company resources such as email, file servers, and databases.
BYOD presents unique challenges in data privacy, confidentiality, security, productivity, and acceptable use that must be met proactively by information security professionals. This report provides solid background on the practice, original research on its pros and cons, and actionable recommendations for implementing a BYOD program. Successful programs are cross-functional efforts including information technology, human resources, finance, legal, security, and business operating teams. This report is a valuable resource to any security professional considering a BYOD program.
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to Work is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Presents research data associated with BYOD and productivity in the workplace
- Describes BYOD challenges, risks, and liabilities
- Makes recommendations for the components a clearly communicated BYOD program should contain
Readership
Mid- to upper-level security managers; chief security officers; chief information officers; college-level educators, specifically in programs that cover security and risk management; security and information technology practitioners
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
What is a Trend Report?
Research Findings
1.1 Productivity
1.2 Pros and Cons
1.3 Must-Haves
1.4 Challenges
1.5 Risks and Liabilities
References
Additional Resources
About the Authors
About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 20
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116108
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115927
About the Author
Bob Hayes
Bob Hayes has more than 25 years of experience developing security programs and providing security services for corporations, including eight years as the CSO at Georgia Pacific and nine years as security operations manager at 3M. His security experience spans the manufacturing, distribution, research and development, and consumer products industries as well as national critical infrastructure organizations.
Additionally, he has more than 10 years of successful law enforcement and training experience in Florida and Michigan. Bob is a recognized innovator in the security field and was named as one of the “25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry” in 2007 by Security magazine. He is a frequent speaker at key industry events. He is a leading expert on security issues and has been quoted by such major media outlets as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. Bob is currently the managing director of the Security Executive Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Security Executive Council; former CSO, Georgia-Pacific
Kathleen Kotwica
Kathleen Kotwica has a PhD in experimental psychology from DePaul University and has had a career as a researcher and knowledge strategist. Her experience includes positions as information architecture consultant at a New England consulting firm, director of online research at CXO Media (IDG), and research associate at Children's Hospital in Boston.
She has authored and edited security industry trade and business articles and has spoken at security-related conferences including CSO Perspectives, SecureWorld Expo, ASIS, and CSCMP. In her current role as EVP and chief knowledge strategist at the Security Executive Council she leads the development and production of Council tools, solutions, and publications. She additionally conducts industry research and analysis to improve security and risk management practices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive vice president and chief knowledge strategist, Security Executive Council and Security Leadership Research Institute