Bridging Scales in Modelling and Simulation of Non-Reacting and Reacting Flows. Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150962, 9780128150979

Bridging Scales in Modelling and Simulation of Non-Reacting and Reacting Flows. Part I, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alessandro Parente Juray De Wilde
eBook ISBN: 9780128150979
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128150962
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th March 2018
Page Count: 202
Table of Contents

1. Quadrature-Based Moment Methods for Multiphase Chemically Reacting Flows
Rodney O. Fox
2. Numerical Simulation of Multiphase Reactive Flows
Ziad Hamidouche, Enrica Masi, Pascal Fede, Renaud Ansart, Hervé Neau, Mehrdji Hemati and Olivier Simonin
3. Simulation of Turbulent Coalescence and Breakage of Bubbles and Droplets in the Presence of Surfactants, Salts, and Contaminants
Salvatore Falzone, Antonio Buffo, Marco Vanni and Daniele L. Marchisio

Description

Bridging Scales in Modelling and Simulating Reacting Flows, Part I , Volume 52 presents key methods to bridge scales in the simulation of reacting single phase flows. New sections in the updated release include topics such as quadrature-based moment methods for multiphase chemically reacting flows, the collaboration of experiments and simulations for the development of predictive models, a simulation of turbulent coalescence and breakage of bubbles and droplets in the presence of surfactants, a section on salts and contaminants, and information on the numerical simulation of reactive flows.

Key Features

  • Contains reviews by leading authorities in their respective areas
  • Presents up-to-date reviews of the latest techniques in the modeling of catalytic processes
  • Includes a broad mix of US and European authors, as well as academic, industrial and research institute perspectives
  • Provides discussions on the connections between computational and experimental methods

Readership

Chemical engineers in general, especially reaction engineers. University faculty, students and researchers as well as industrial researchers, mainly in chemical engineering/chemistry but also mechanical engineering (combustion engineers) and maybe some applied mathematicians

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alessandro Parente Serial Volume Editor

Alessandro Parente is at Aero-Thermo-Mechanical Department, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

Affiliations and Expertise

Aero-Thermo-Mechanical Department, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

Juray De Wilde Serial Volume Editor

Juray De Wilde received his Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from the Ghent University, Belgium, in 2001. He did post-doctoral work at the Ghent University and was post-doc research associate at the Chemical Engineering Department of Princeton University, NJ. In 2005 he became associate professor of Chemical Engineering at the Université catholique de Louvain, Belgium, where he received his tenure in 2008 and became professor in 2012. Since 2011 he is the head of the Materials and Process Engineering Unit (IMAP) and since 2015 the vice-president of the doctoral school for process engineering for the Walloon Region of Belgium (GEPROC). In 2015 he was visiting professor at the University of Colorado (Boulder) and since 2015 he is visiting faculty at the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) of the US Department of Energy through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) of the Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU). Dr. De Wilde published more than 40 papers in international journals, served as a member of various scientific committees and collaborated with numerous companies via research projects. His research interests and expertise include dynamic methods for catalytic kinetics, the modeling and simulation of single- and multiphase reactors, and process intensification, in particular for fixed and fluidized bed processes.

Affiliations and Expertise

IMAP, Universite catholique de Louvain

