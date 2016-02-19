Breeding Pest-Resistant Trees documents the proceedings of a N.A.T.O. and N.S.F. Advanced Study Institute on Genetic Improvement For Disease and Insect Resistance of Forest Trees held in Pennsylvania State University from August 30 to September 11, 1964. This book compiles the study and research of geneticists, pathologists, entomologists, and foresters concerned with the genetic resistance of forest trees to pests and breeding programs for disease- and insect-resistant trees. This compilation is divided into three parts. The first part discusses about the résumés of research related to forest tree pest resistance by geographic regions. Part II focuses on the reports of significant research advances in the basic knowledge of disease and insect resistance of forest trees, while Part III includes the discussion of approaches and methods for genetic improvement in pest resistance of forest trees. The topics covered include the variation and inheritance of pest resistance in forest trees; environmental effects on the host-pest relationship; review of basic knowledge of forest tree pest resistance; selection for pest resistance in wild populations; and testing and evaluating inherent pest resistance. This publication is a good source for students and individuals conducting work on the resistance of forest trees to diseases and pest insects.

Table of Contents



Photographs of Participants

Editors Preface

Part I. Résumés of Research Related to Forest Tree Pest Resistance

Northern Europe, Diseases

Southern Europe, Diseases

Discussion

Southern Europe, Insects

Northern Europe, Insects

Discussion

Central and South America

Orient, Diseases

Orient, Insects

Discussion

Australia, New Zealand, Oceania

Canada

Discussion

Regions of the United States:

Western Region, Diseases

Western Region, Insects

Southern Region

Discussion

Lake States Region

Central States Region

Northeastern Region

Discussion

Part II. Reports of Significant Research Advances in the Basic Knowledge of Disease and Insect Resistance of Forest Trees

Topic 1. Variation and Inheritance of Pest Resistance in Forest Trees

Variation and Inheritance of Resistance to Attack by Didymascella Thujina in Western Red Cedar and Related Species

Report on Two Little-known Poplar Diseases

Geographic Variation of Resistance to Lophodermium Pinastri in Scots Pine

Discussion

Inheritance of Rust Resistance in Southern Pines

Incidence and Heritability of Melampsora Rust in Populus Deltoides

Blister Rust Resistance in Western White Pine

Note on the Resistance to Pine Twist Rust Caused by Melampsora Pinitorqua in the Offspring of Pinus Pinaster

Discussion

Topic 2. Variation and Inheritance of Virulence in Forest Tree Pests

Genetic Variation Related to Survival in Lepidopteran Species

Variation in Capacity of Ips Confusus to Reach Attractive Hosts

Discussion

Variation in Virulence of Some Strains of Valsa nivea Fr., Causing Crown Blight of Hybrid Aspen

Fluorescent Labeling for Observation of Basidiospores of Cronartium Ribicola on White Pine Needles

Discussion

Topic 3. Nature of Resistance

Studies on the Nature of Resistance of Firms Monticola Dougl. to Infection by Cronartium Ribicola Fischer

Auxin in Rrelation to Stem Resistance in White Pine Blister Rust

Conophthorus Coniperda and the Seed Production of Pinus Strobus

Resin Quality as a Factor in the Resistance of Pines to Bark Beetles

Nature of Resistance of Pines to Bark Beetles

Discussion

Nature of Resistance of Poplar Clones to a Leaf Rust, Melampsora larici-populina Kleb

Foliar Habit of Ponderosa Pine as a Heritable Basis for Resistance to Dwarf Mistletoe

Host-parasite Relationships in the Hypoxylon Canker of Aspen

Discussion

Topic 4. Environmental Effects on the Host-Pest Relationship

Aspects of Insect-tree Relationships in Forests of Eastern Australia

Climatic and Edaphic Dependence of Insect Nutrition and Its Importance for the Problem of Insect Resistance in Forest Trees

Discussion

The Possibility of Microbiological Types with Different Degrees of Disease Resistance within a Tree Species or Clone

On the Resistance of Various Poplar Clones to Dothichiza populea, Septotinia populiperda, and Melampsora allii-populina

Seasonal Variations in the Resistance of Various Elm Species to Dutch Elm Disease

Discussion

Topic 5. Review of Current Basic Knowledge of Forest Tree Pest Resistance

Disease Resistance

Discussion

Insect Resistance

Discussion

Part III. Discussion of Approaches and Methods for Genetic Improvement in Pest Resistance of Forest Trees

Topic 1. Evaluation of Experience in Breeding Agricultural and Horticultural Plants for Pest Resistance

Disease Resistance

Discussion

Insect Resistance

Discussion

Topic 2. Specific Pest Resistance Objectives in Forest Tree Improvement Programs

Research and Development of Pines Resistant to the Pine Reproduction Weevil

Inter-specific Hybridization in Breeding for White Pine Blister Rust Resistance

Various Forms of Lophodermium-resistanct in Scots Pine

Discussion

Aims and Criteria in Elm Breeding in The Netherlands

Susceptibility to a Serious Fungus Attack as a Genetic Barrier between Aspen Species

Discussion

Topic 3. Selection for Pest Resistance in Wild Populations

The "Rust Nursery" Technique of Mass Screening Known Seed Sources of Southern Pines for Relative Resistance to Fusiform Rust

Lessons from Nursery and Field Testing of Eastern White Pine Selections and Progenies for Resistance to Blister Rust

Discussion

A Method of Mass Screening Southern Pines for Resistant to Root-rot Induced by Fomes Annosus (Fr.) Cke

Resistance to Elm Disease

Discussion

Topic 4. Testing and Evaluating Inherent Pest Resistance

Screening Slash Pines for Resistance to Fusiform Rust by Artificial Inoculation

A New Approach to the Development of a Mycological Method of Resistance Testing

Some Problems of Inoculum Potential in Cultural and Pathogenicity Tests Related to Disease Resistance

Discussion

Computer Analysis of Individual Plant Data from Genetics Experiments

Discussion

Topic 5. Future Needs for Maximum Progress in Genetic Improvement of Pest Resistance in Forest Trees

Disease Resistance

Discussion

Insect Resistance

Discussion

Reports of Discussion Groups

Basic Biology of Pest Resistance

Testing for Resistance to Leaf Diseases

Breeding Conifers for Resistance to Fomes annosus

Testing Insect Resistance under Stress

White Pine WeevilRresistance

General Guidelines for Practical Programs Toward Pest-resistant Trees

Language Difficulties

Resolutions

List of Participants

