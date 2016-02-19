Breeding Pest-Resistant Trees
Breeding Pest-Resistant Trees documents the proceedings of a N.A.T.O. and N.S.F. Advanced Study Institute on Genetic Improvement For Disease and Insect Resistance of Forest Trees held in Pennsylvania State University from August 30 to September 11, 1964. This book compiles the study and research of geneticists, pathologists, entomologists, and foresters concerned with the genetic resistance of forest trees to pests and breeding programs for disease- and insect-resistant trees. This compilation is divided into three parts. The first part discusses about the résumés of research related to forest tree pest resistance by geographic regions. Part II focuses on the reports of significant research advances in the basic knowledge of disease and insect resistance of forest trees, while Part III includes the discussion of approaches and methods for genetic improvement in pest resistance of forest trees. The topics covered include the variation and inheritance of pest resistance in forest trees; environmental effects on the host-pest relationship; review of basic knowledge of forest tree pest resistance; selection for pest resistance in wild populations; and testing and evaluating inherent pest resistance. This publication is a good source for students and individuals conducting work on the resistance of forest trees to diseases and pest insects.
Table of Contents
Photographs of Participants
Editors Preface
Part I. Résumés of Research Related to Forest Tree Pest Resistance
Northern Europe, Diseases
Southern Europe, Diseases
Discussion
Southern Europe, Insects
Northern Europe, Insects
Discussion
Central and South America
Orient, Diseases
Orient, Insects
Discussion
Australia, New Zealand, Oceania
Canada
Discussion
Regions of the United States:
Western Region, Diseases
Western Region, Insects
Southern Region
Discussion
Lake States Region
Central States Region
Northeastern Region
Discussion
Part II. Reports of Significant Research Advances in the Basic Knowledge of Disease and Insect Resistance of Forest Trees
Topic 1. Variation and Inheritance of Pest Resistance in Forest Trees
Variation and Inheritance of Resistance to Attack by Didymascella Thujina in Western Red Cedar and Related Species
Report on Two Little-known Poplar Diseases
Geographic Variation of Resistance to Lophodermium Pinastri in Scots Pine
Discussion
Inheritance of Rust Resistance in Southern Pines
Incidence and Heritability of Melampsora Rust in Populus Deltoides
Blister Rust Resistance in Western White Pine
Note on the Resistance to Pine Twist Rust Caused by Melampsora Pinitorqua in the Offspring of Pinus Pinaster
Discussion
Topic 2. Variation and Inheritance of Virulence in Forest Tree Pests
Genetic Variation Related to Survival in Lepidopteran Species
Variation in Capacity of Ips Confusus to Reach Attractive Hosts
Discussion
Variation in Virulence of Some Strains of Valsa nivea Fr., Causing Crown Blight of Hybrid Aspen
Fluorescent Labeling for Observation of Basidiospores of Cronartium Ribicola on White Pine Needles
Discussion
Topic 3. Nature of Resistance
Studies on the Nature of Resistance of Firms Monticola Dougl. to Infection by Cronartium Ribicola Fischer
Auxin in Rrelation to Stem Resistance in White Pine Blister Rust
Conophthorus Coniperda and the Seed Production of Pinus Strobus
Resin Quality as a Factor in the Resistance of Pines to Bark Beetles
Nature of Resistance of Pines to Bark Beetles
Discussion
Nature of Resistance of Poplar Clones to a Leaf Rust, Melampsora larici-populina Kleb
Foliar Habit of Ponderosa Pine as a Heritable Basis for Resistance to Dwarf Mistletoe
Host-parasite Relationships in the Hypoxylon Canker of Aspen
Discussion
Topic 4. Environmental Effects on the Host-Pest Relationship
Aspects of Insect-tree Relationships in Forests of Eastern Australia
Climatic and Edaphic Dependence of Insect Nutrition and Its Importance for the Problem of Insect Resistance in Forest Trees
Discussion
The Possibility of Microbiological Types with Different Degrees of Disease Resistance within a Tree Species or Clone
On the Resistance of Various Poplar Clones to Dothichiza populea, Septotinia populiperda, and Melampsora allii-populina
Seasonal Variations in the Resistance of Various Elm Species to Dutch Elm Disease
Discussion
Topic 5. Review of Current Basic Knowledge of Forest Tree Pest Resistance
Disease Resistance
Discussion
Insect Resistance
Discussion
Part III. Discussion of Approaches and Methods for Genetic Improvement in Pest Resistance of Forest Trees
Topic 1. Evaluation of Experience in Breeding Agricultural and Horticultural Plants for Pest Resistance
Disease Resistance
Discussion
Insect Resistance
Discussion
Topic 2. Specific Pest Resistance Objectives in Forest Tree Improvement Programs
Research and Development of Pines Resistant to the Pine Reproduction Weevil
Inter-specific Hybridization in Breeding for White Pine Blister Rust Resistance
Various Forms of Lophodermium-resistanct in Scots Pine
Discussion
Aims and Criteria in Elm Breeding in The Netherlands
Susceptibility to a Serious Fungus Attack as a Genetic Barrier between Aspen Species
Discussion
Topic 3. Selection for Pest Resistance in Wild Populations
The "Rust Nursery" Technique of Mass Screening Known Seed Sources of Southern Pines for Relative Resistance to Fusiform Rust
Lessons from Nursery and Field Testing of Eastern White Pine Selections and Progenies for Resistance to Blister Rust
Discussion
A Method of Mass Screening Southern Pines for Resistant to Root-rot Induced by Fomes Annosus (Fr.) Cke
Resistance to Elm Disease
Discussion
Topic 4. Testing and Evaluating Inherent Pest Resistance
Screening Slash Pines for Resistance to Fusiform Rust by Artificial Inoculation
A New Approach to the Development of a Mycological Method of Resistance Testing
Some Problems of Inoculum Potential in Cultural and Pathogenicity Tests Related to Disease Resistance
Discussion
Computer Analysis of Individual Plant Data from Genetics Experiments
Discussion
Topic 5. Future Needs for Maximum Progress in Genetic Improvement of Pest Resistance in Forest Trees
Disease Resistance
Discussion
Insect Resistance
Discussion
Reports of Discussion Groups
Basic Biology of Pest Resistance
Testing for Resistance to Leaf Diseases
Breeding Conifers for Resistance to Fomes annosus
Testing Insect Resistance under Stress
White Pine WeevilRresistance
General Guidelines for Practical Programs Toward Pest-resistant Trees
Language Difficulties
Resolutions
List of Participants
