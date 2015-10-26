Breastfeeding - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323357760, 9780323394215

Breastfeeding

8th Edition

A Guide for the Medical Profession

Authors: Ruth Lawrence Robert Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9780323394215
eBook ISBN: 9780323394208
Paperback ISBN: 9780323357760
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th October 2015
Page Count: 992
Description

The most authoritative, trusted guide to breastfeeding for the medical profession

Key Features

  • Stay informed on every aspect of breastfeeding, from basic data on the anatomical, physiological, biochemical, nutritional, immunological, and psychological aspects of human lactation, to the problems of clinical management of breastfeeding.

  • Learn from the award-winning author and co-founder of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine, Dr. Ruth Lawrence, and her son, Dr. Rob Lawrence.

  • Make appropriate drug recommendations, including approved medications, over-the-counter medications, and herbal remedies.

  • Provide thoughtful guidance to the breastfeeding mother according to her circumstances, problems, and lifestyle from integrated coverage of evidence-based data and practical experience.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The Revolution in Infant Feeding

Chapter 2 Anatomy of the Breast

Chapter 3 Physiology of Lactation

Chapter 4 Biochemistry of Human Milk

Chapter 5 Host-Resistance Factors and Immunologic Significance of Human Milk

Chapter 6 Psychological Impact of Breastfeeding

Chapter 7 Benefits of Breastfeeding for Infants/Making an Informed Decision

Chapter 8 Practical Management of the Mother-Infant Nursing Couple

Chapter 9 Maternal Nutrition and Supplements for Mother and Infant

Chapter 10 Weaning

Chapter 11 Normal Growth, Failure to Thrive, and Obesity in Breastfed Infants

Chapter 12 Medications, Herbal Preparations, and Natural Products in Breast Milk

Chapter 13 Transmission of Infectious Diseases Through Breast Milk and Breastfeeding

Chapter 14 Breastfeeding Infants With Problems

Chapter 15 Premature Infants and Breastfeeding

Chapter 16 Medical Complications of the Mothers

Chapter 17 Human Milk as a Prophylaxis

Chapter 18 Employment and Away From Home Activities While Breastfeeding

Chapter 19 Induced Lactation and Relactation (Including Nursing an Adopted Baby) and Cross-Nursing

Chapter 20 Reproductive Function During Lactation

Chapter 21 The Collection and Storage of Human Milk and Human Milk Banking

Chapter 22 Breastfeeding Support Groups and Community Resources

Chapter 23 Educating and Training the Medical Professional

Appendices

Appendix A Composition of Human Milk

Appendix B Normal Serum Values for Breastfed Infants

Appendix C Herbals and Natural Products

Appendix D Precautions and Breastfeeding Recommendations for Selected Maternal Infections

Appendix E Manual Expression of Breast Milk

Appendix F The Storage of Human Milk

Appendix G Measurements of Growth of Breastfed Infants

Appendix H Organizations Interested in Supporting and Providing Materials for Breastfeeding

Appendix I Breastfeeding Health Supervision.

Appendix J Academy of Breastfeeding Protocols 1-21

Protocol #1: Guidelines for Glucose Monitoring and Treatment of Hypoglycemia in Term and Late-Preterm Neonates

Protocol #2: Guidelines for Hospital Discharge of the Breastfeeding Term Newborn and Mother: "The Going Home Protocol"

Protocol #3: Hospital Guidelines for the Use of Supplementary Feedings in the Healthy Term Breastfed Neonate

Protocol #4: Mastitis

Protocol #5: Peripartum Breastfeeding Management for the Healthy Mother and Infant at Term

Protocol #6: Guideline on Co-sleeping and Breastfeeding

Protocol #7: Model Breastfeeding Policy

Protocol #8: Human Milk Storage Information for Home Use for Healthy Full-Term Infants

Protocol #9: Use of Galactogogues in Initiating or Augmenting Maternal Milk Supply

Protocol #10: Breastfeeding the Near-Term Infant (35-37 Weeks Gestation)

Protocol #11: Guidelines for the Evaluation and Management of Neonatal Ankyloglossia and Its Complications in the Breastfeeding Dyad

Protocol #12: Transitioning the Breastfeeding/Breast-Milk-Fed Premature Infant From the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to Home.

Protocol #13: Contraception During Breastfeeding

Protocol #14: Breastfeeding-Friendly Physician’s Office: Optimizing Care for Infants and Children

Protocol #15: Analgesia and Anesthesia for the Breastfeeding Mother

Protocol #16: Breastfeeding the Hypotonic Infant

Protocol #17: Guidelines for Breastfeeding Infants with Cleft Lip, Cleft Palate, or Cleft Lip and Palate

Protocol #18: Use of Antidepressants in Nursing Mothers

Protocol #19: Breastfeeding Promotion in the Prenatal Setting

Protocol #20: Engorgement

Protocol #21: Guidelines for Breastfeeding and Substance Use or Substance Use Disorder 

Appendix K Medical Education for Basic Proficiency in Breastfeeding

Appendix L Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
992
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323394215
eBook ISBN:
9780323394208
Paperback ISBN:
9780323357760

About the Author

Ruth Lawrence

Affiliations and Expertise

Northumberland Trust Chair in Pediatrics, Distinguished Alumna Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York

Robert Lawrence

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Immunology, Rheumatology, and Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida

