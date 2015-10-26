Breastfeeding
8th Edition
A Guide for the Medical Profession
The most authoritative, trusted guide to breastfeeding for the medical profession
- Stay informed on every aspect of breastfeeding, from basic data on the anatomical, physiological, biochemical, nutritional, immunological, and psychological aspects of human lactation, to the problems of clinical management of breastfeeding.
- Learn from the award-winning author and co-founder of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine, Dr. Ruth Lawrence, and her son, Dr. Rob Lawrence.
- Make appropriate drug recommendations, including approved medications, over-the-counter medications, and herbal remedies.
- Provide thoughtful guidance to the breastfeeding mother according to her circumstances, problems, and lifestyle from integrated coverage of evidence-based data and practical experience.
Chapter 1 The Revolution in Infant Feeding
Chapter 2 Anatomy of the Breast
Chapter 3 Physiology of Lactation
Chapter 4 Biochemistry of Human Milk
Chapter 5 Host-Resistance Factors and Immunologic Significance of Human Milk
Chapter 6 Psychological Impact of Breastfeeding
Chapter 7 Benefits of Breastfeeding for Infants/Making an Informed Decision
Chapter 8 Practical Management of the Mother-Infant Nursing Couple
Chapter 9 Maternal Nutrition and Supplements for Mother and Infant
Chapter 10 Weaning
Chapter 11 Normal Growth, Failure to Thrive, and Obesity in Breastfed Infants
Chapter 12 Medications, Herbal Preparations, and Natural Products in Breast Milk
Chapter 13 Transmission of Infectious Diseases Through Breast Milk and Breastfeeding
Chapter 14 Breastfeeding Infants With Problems
Chapter 15 Premature Infants and Breastfeeding
Chapter 16 Medical Complications of the Mothers
Chapter 17 Human Milk as a Prophylaxis
Chapter 18 Employment and Away From Home Activities While Breastfeeding
Chapter 19 Induced Lactation and Relactation (Including Nursing an Adopted Baby) and Cross-Nursing
Chapter 20 Reproductive Function During Lactation
Chapter 21 The Collection and Storage of Human Milk and Human Milk Banking
Chapter 22 Breastfeeding Support Groups and Community Resources
Chapter 23 Educating and Training the Medical Professional
Appendix A Composition of Human Milk
Appendix B Normal Serum Values for Breastfed Infants
Appendix C Herbals and Natural Products
Appendix D Precautions and Breastfeeding Recommendations for Selected Maternal Infections
Appendix E Manual Expression of Breast Milk
Appendix F The Storage of Human Milk
Appendix G Measurements of Growth of Breastfed Infants
Appendix H Organizations Interested in Supporting and Providing Materials for Breastfeeding
Appendix I Breastfeeding Health Supervision.
Appendix J Academy of Breastfeeding Protocols 1-21
Protocol #1: Guidelines for Glucose Monitoring and Treatment of Hypoglycemia in Term and Late-Preterm Neonates
Protocol #2: Guidelines for Hospital Discharge of the Breastfeeding Term Newborn and Mother: "The Going Home Protocol"
Protocol #3: Hospital Guidelines for the Use of Supplementary Feedings in the Healthy Term Breastfed Neonate
Protocol #4: Mastitis
Protocol #5: Peripartum Breastfeeding Management for the Healthy Mother and Infant at Term
Protocol #6: Guideline on Co-sleeping and Breastfeeding
Protocol #7: Model Breastfeeding Policy
Protocol #8: Human Milk Storage Information for Home Use for Healthy Full-Term Infants
Protocol #9: Use of Galactogogues in Initiating or Augmenting Maternal Milk Supply
Protocol #10: Breastfeeding the Near-Term Infant (35-37 Weeks Gestation)
Protocol #11: Guidelines for the Evaluation and Management of Neonatal Ankyloglossia and Its Complications in the Breastfeeding Dyad
Protocol #12: Transitioning the Breastfeeding/Breast-Milk-Fed Premature Infant From the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to Home.
Protocol #13: Contraception During Breastfeeding
Protocol #14: Breastfeeding-Friendly Physician’s Office: Optimizing Care for Infants and Children
Protocol #15: Analgesia and Anesthesia for the Breastfeeding Mother
Protocol #16: Breastfeeding the Hypotonic Infant
Protocol #17: Guidelines for Breastfeeding Infants with Cleft Lip, Cleft Palate, or Cleft Lip and Palate
Protocol #18: Use of Antidepressants in Nursing Mothers
Protocol #19: Breastfeeding Promotion in the Prenatal Setting
Protocol #20: Engorgement
Protocol #21: Guidelines for Breastfeeding and Substance Use or Substance Use Disorder
Appendix K Medical Education for Basic Proficiency in Breastfeeding
Appendix L Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394215
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394208
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323357760
Ruth Lawrence
Northumberland Trust Chair in Pediatrics, Distinguished Alumna Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York
Robert Lawrence
Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Immunology, Rheumatology, and Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida