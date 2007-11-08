Breast Ultrasound - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100765, 9780702032912

Breast Ultrasound

1st Edition

How, Why and When

Authors: Anne-Marie Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780702032912
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443100765
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th November 2007
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Introduction (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Breast cancer, diagnosis and imaging : a historical perspective (Gillian R. Clough)
Equipment for breast ultrasound (Heather Venables)
Breast anatomy and normal ultrasound appearances (Mike Stocksley and Anne-Marie Dixon)
Ultrasound examination technique (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Ultrasound image interpretation, recording and reporting (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Benign breast disease (David S. Enion and Anne-Marie Dixon)
Malignant breast disease (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Ultrasound of the augmented breast (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Breast disease in the male patient (Caroline Begaj)
Ultrasounded guided interventional techniques (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Additional diagnostic imaging techniques (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Breast imaging service provision, education and training (Jacqui Lee and Anne-Marie Dixon)

Description

This book is a detailed, accessible and comprehensive reference manual reflecting current guidance & citing recent peer-reviewed evidence. It is written by and for radiographers. Through text and diagrams the fundamental skills and techniques for acquisition of high quality diagnostic images are explained and demonstrated; high quality ultrasound images throughout underpin instruction on accurate image interpretation and diagnosis. Inclusion of unusual and rare appearances allow the reader to avoid common pitfalls and resolve diagnostic dilemmas.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step guide to performing, interpreting and reporting breast ultrasound examinations
  • Extensive coverage of underlying principles and practice of breast ultrasound
  • Holistic chapter on ultrasound of the male breast
  • Experienced editor and contributing team with current experience in clinical practice and educational delivery
  • Application specific physics and equipment chapters

Details

288
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Churchill Livingstone
9780702032912
9780443100765

About the Authors

Anne-Marie Dixon Author

Lecturer, Division of Radiography, University of Bradford

