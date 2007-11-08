Breast Ultrasound
1st Edition
How, Why and When
Table of Contents
Introduction (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Breast cancer, diagnosis and imaging : a historical perspective (Gillian R. Clough)
Equipment for breast ultrasound (Heather Venables)
Breast anatomy and normal ultrasound appearances (Mike Stocksley and Anne-Marie Dixon)
Ultrasound examination technique (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Ultrasound image interpretation, recording and reporting (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Benign breast disease (David S. Enion and Anne-Marie Dixon)
Malignant breast disease (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Ultrasound of the augmented breast (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Breast disease in the male patient (Caroline Begaj)
Ultrasounded guided interventional techniques (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Additional diagnostic imaging techniques (Anne-Marie Dixon)
Breast imaging service provision, education and training (Jacqui Lee and Anne-Marie Dixon)
Description
This book is a detailed, accessible and comprehensive reference manual reflecting current guidance & citing recent peer-reviewed evidence. It is written by and for radiographers. Through text and diagrams the fundamental skills and techniques for acquisition of high quality diagnostic images are explained and demonstrated; high quality ultrasound images throughout underpin instruction on accurate image interpretation and diagnosis. Inclusion of unusual and rare appearances allow the reader to avoid common pitfalls and resolve diagnostic dilemmas.
Key Features
- Step-by-step guide to performing, interpreting and reporting breast ultrasound examinations
- Extensive coverage of underlying principles and practice of breast ultrasound
- Holistic chapter on ultrasound of the male breast
- Experienced editor and contributing team with current experience in clinical practice and educational delivery
- Application specific physics and equipment chapters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 8th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032912
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443100765
About the Authors
Anne-Marie Dixon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Division of Radiography, University of Bradford