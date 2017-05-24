Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 55-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Breast Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Sarah M. Friedewald. Articles will include: Evidence to Support Screening Women in Their 40s; Evidence to Support Screening Women Annually; High Risk Screening and Use of Risk Assessment Models; Breast Tomosynthesis: Clinical Evidence; Breast Tomosynthesis: Practical Considerations; Synthesized Digital Mammography Imaging; Breast Density Legislation and Clinical Evidence; Whole Breast Screening Ultrasound Implemenation; Breast MRI in the Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer Patient; MRI: Future Imaging Techniques; Breast PET-MR; Update on Pre-Operative Needle Localization Techniques, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323528580
About the Authors
Sarah Friedewald Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital Chicago, IL