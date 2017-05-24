Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528580, 9780323528597

Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 55-3

1st Edition

Authors: Sarah Friedewald
eBook ISBN: 9780323528597
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528580
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Breast Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Sarah M. Friedewald. Articles will include: Evidence to Support Screening Women in Their 40s; Evidence to Support Screening Women Annually; High Risk Screening and Use of Risk Assessment Models; Breast Tomosynthesis: Clinical Evidence; Breast Tomosynthesis: Practical Considerations; Synthesized Digital Mammography Imaging; Breast Density Legislation and Clinical Evidence; Whole Breast Screening Ultrasound Implemenation; Breast MRI in the Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer Patient; MRI: Future Imaging Techniques; Breast PET-MR; Update on Pre-Operative Needle Localization Techniques, and more!

About the Authors

Sarah Friedewald Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital Chicago, IL

