Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Editors: Adrian Cristian
Paperback ISBN: 9780323721660
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 352
Description
Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer Rehabilitation, edited by Adrian Cristian, MD, MHCM, provides today’s clinicians with a concise, accessible resource covering the holistic rehabilitation of breast cancer patients. Beginning with a review of epidemiology, genetics, and pathophysiology of breast cancer, it then covers clinical assessment and treatment options before providing comprehensive coverage of rehabilitation. Containing practical information, best practices, and the latest advances and research, this book is a valuable reference for physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians and residents, as well as occupational and physical therapists.
About the Editor
Adrian Cristian
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Cancer Rehabilitation, Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida.
