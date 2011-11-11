Breakthrough Food Product Innovation Through Emotions Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123877123, 9780123877147

Breakthrough Food Product Innovation Through Emotions Research

1st Edition

Authors: David Lundahl
eBook ISBN: 9780123877147
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123877123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2011
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.99
38.49
38.49
38.49
43.99
38.49
38.49
43.99
80.86
56.60
56.60
56.60
64.69
56.60
56.60
64.69
78.95
55.27
55.27
55.27
63.16
55.27
55.27
63.16
59.95
41.97
41.97
41.97
47.96
41.97
41.97
47.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
58.95
41.27
41.27
41.27
47.16
41.27
41.27
47.16
47.99
33.59
33.59
33.59
38.39
33.59
33.59
38.39
77.95
54.56
54.56
54.56
62.36
54.56
54.56
62.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

More than 95% of all consumer product launched in the packaged goods sector fail to achieve their goals for success. Breakthrough Food Product Innovation Through Emotions Research gives a clear answer for innovation teams seeking to increase product success rates by breaking through the clutter in an otherwise undifferentiated, commoditized marketplace. Through case studies, it lays out a practical approach for applying emotions research throughout the food innovation and product development process. The basic premise is that emotions are the chief motivation for why consumers sense, select, seek and share their food product experiences. With this novel framework, the science of consumer behavior is made operational for innovation teams. Emotions insight inspires innovation teams to create and helps guide decision making as they design sensory cues and other behavior drivers into products that make consumers want to consume.

This book has implications for the whole innovation team - innovators such as product developers, designers, creative chiefs, and marketers; strategists such as line managers; and researchers such as sensory and marketing researchers.

Key Features

  • Presents a behaviour-driven approach to innovation for the development of breakthrough food products
  • Illustrates a collaborative framework to inspire creativity and guide decision making through emotions insights
  • Explores a research framework that gets to the "whys" of consumer behavior by distilling the science of emotions into research insights
  • Defines design and development methods to build sensory cues into packaging and packaged foods that deliver emotional impact
  • Explains research methods that get to the "so whats" of insights through emotions research
  • Provides case studies and examples proving the value of the behavior-driven approach to food product innovation

Readership

Food scientists interested in successfully creating and launching new products.  This includes product development specialists, innovation or product development process or program managers and academicians consumer product researchers and sensory professionals. A secondary audience would be the brand and product managers, marketers, marketing researchers specifically related to food products and sensory evaluation.

Table of Contents

About the Author

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Change in the Food Industry

Chapter 2. Innovation

Chapter 3. The Innovation Team

Chapter 4. The Science of Emotions

Chapter 5. Emotions Research

Chapter 6. Strategy Development

Chapter 7. Discovery

Chapter 8. Define

Chapter 9. Design

Chapter 10. Development

Chapter 11. The Innovation Company

Appendix 1. A Summary of the Basic Principles of Behavior-Driven Innovation

Appendix 2. A Summary of the Goals, Guardrails, and Deliverables of Each Phase of Behavior-Driven Innovation

Color Plates

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123877147
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123877123

About the Author

David Lundahl

Affiliations and Expertise

InsightsNow, Inc., Corvallis, OR, USA

Reviews

"The book has several strong points. First, readers will enjoy the incorporation of industry examples…Second, helpful reader guides are included throughout the book, such as summaries of key points at the end of each chapter, tables and other visuals, and a summary of principles of behavior-driven innovations in the appendix…Third, the book stimulates readers to question the innovative thinking that guides much decision-making in industry, assisting them to come to the realization that innovation is a continual growth process."--PsycCRITIQUES, July 17, 2013
"An Oregon-based market researcher specializing in innovative food products, Lundahl explains how companies can use behavioral psychology and emerging emotions research to help devise and sell food products that people would otherwise not buy. He discusses change in the food industry, innovation; the innovation team; the science of emotions; emotions research; strategy development; discovery, define, design, and development; and the innovative company. Academic Pres is an imprint of Elsevier."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.