Breakthrough Food Product Innovation Through Emotions Research
1st Edition
Description
More than 95% of all consumer product launched in the packaged goods sector fail to achieve their goals for success. Breakthrough Food Product Innovation Through Emotions Research gives a clear answer for innovation teams seeking to increase product success rates by breaking through the clutter in an otherwise undifferentiated, commoditized marketplace. Through case studies, it lays out a practical approach for applying emotions research throughout the food innovation and product development process. The basic premise is that emotions are the chief motivation for why consumers sense, select, seek and share their food product experiences. With this novel framework, the science of consumer behavior is made operational for innovation teams. Emotions insight inspires innovation teams to create and helps guide decision making as they design sensory cues and other behavior drivers into products that make consumers want to consume.
This book has implications for the whole innovation team - innovators such as product developers, designers, creative chiefs, and marketers; strategists such as line managers; and researchers such as sensory and marketing researchers.
Key Features
- Presents a behaviour-driven approach to innovation for the development of breakthrough food products
- Illustrates a collaborative framework to inspire creativity and guide decision making through emotions insights
- Explores a research framework that gets to the "whys" of consumer behavior by distilling the science of emotions into research insights
- Defines design and development methods to build sensory cues into packaging and packaged foods that deliver emotional impact
- Explains research methods that get to the "so whats" of insights through emotions research
- Provides case studies and examples proving the value of the behavior-driven approach to food product innovation
Readership
Food scientists interested in successfully creating and launching new products. This includes product development specialists, innovation or product development process or program managers and academicians consumer product researchers and sensory professionals. A secondary audience would be the brand and product managers, marketers, marketing researchers specifically related to food products and sensory evaluation.
Table of Contents
About the Author
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Change in the Food Industry
Chapter 2. Innovation
Chapter 3. The Innovation Team
Chapter 4. The Science of Emotions
Chapter 5. Emotions Research
Chapter 6. Strategy Development
Chapter 7. Discovery
Chapter 8. Define
Chapter 9. Design
Chapter 10. Development
Chapter 11. The Innovation Company
Appendix 1. A Summary of the Basic Principles of Behavior-Driven Innovation
Appendix 2. A Summary of the Goals, Guardrails, and Deliverables of Each Phase of Behavior-Driven Innovation
Color Plates
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 11th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877147
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123877123
About the Author
David Lundahl
Affiliations and Expertise
InsightsNow, Inc., Corvallis, OR, USA
Reviews
"The book has several strong points. First, readers will enjoy the incorporation of industry examples…Second, helpful reader guides are included throughout the book, such as summaries of key points at the end of each chapter, tables and other visuals, and a summary of principles of behavior-driven innovations in the appendix…Third, the book stimulates readers to question the innovative thinking that guides much decision-making in industry, assisting them to come to the realization that innovation is a continual growth process."--PsycCRITIQUES, July 17, 2013
