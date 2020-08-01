Breaking Tolerance to Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy by Natural Killer Cells presents a collection of chapters by leaders in translational natural killer cell research and bridges the gap between clinical need and basic science by presenting the state-of-the-art of our knowledge in innate immunity and the challenges associated with translating it to practical adoptive immunotherapies.

The highly translational aspect of this book guides the reader in understanding the use of human-derived natural killer cells, and their behavior in the context of difficult tumors that are as-yet untreatable. New approaches, such as the genetic engineering of NK cells and their combination with checkpoint blockade therapies, are discussed among other potential interventions to improve natural killer cell function against targets. This highlights challenges, such as the difficulty in genetically modifying NK cells or a poor understanding of their effect on checkpoint inhibition, which guide reader-researchers in deepening their understanding of this important new treatment modality.

The book is a key reference and go-to resource for researchers and clinicians to understand the current limitations associated with bringing natural killer cell-based immunotherapies to the clinic.