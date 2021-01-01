Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy discusses current treatment as well as treatment under investigation in pancreatic cancer. It brings information on how to combine current therapy with treatment under development and/or in clinical trials in order to be able to improve pancreatic cancer survival.

Pancreatic cancer has a very low survival rate since it is discovered on late phase, when the patient already presents metastases and surgical options are limited. Currently, there are different modalities to treat pancreatic cancer, however its response has been poor and the toxicity of the treatment limits not only the survival rate, but also the patients that are able to get treated. This book reviews new modalities on basic research intending to reach the cure of pancreatic cancer, such as oncolytic viruses and Bi-specific T cell engager (BiTEs) as future clinical treatment, as well as discusses recent researches using those modalities as prospective combination therapy.

The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of medical and biomedical field who are interested in learning more about new therapies to treat pancreatic cancer.