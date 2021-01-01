COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128229149

Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy

1st Edition

Editors: Kasuya Hideki Itzel Bustos Villalobos
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128229149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 250
Table of Contents

  1. Pancreatic cancer generalities, current surgical treatment, updates
    Dr. Norberto Sanchez
    2. Current chemotherapy and immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer
    Dr. Ivan Gonzales Espinoza
    3. Generalities of Oncolytic virus and HF10 in pancreatic cancer
    Dr Ichinose Toru, Dr. Yoshiki Hirooka
    4. Oncolytic Adenovirus use in pancreatic cancer
    Dr. Masato Yamamoto, Dr. Mizuho Sato-Dahlman
    5. BiTE cell generalities and its potential use for pancreatic cancer
    Dr. Solange Paredes Moscosso
    6. Precision oncology for pancreatic cancer
    Dr. Juan W Valle
    7. Strategies with immune therapy
    Dr. Yoshiki Hirooka
    8. Combination therapies of current/ new options to treat pancreatic cancer in future
    Dr Itzel Bustos Villalobos, Dr. Kasuya Hideki

Description

Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy discusses current treatment as well as treatment under investigation in pancreatic cancer. It brings information on how to combine current therapy with treatment under development and/or in clinical trials in order to be able to improve pancreatic cancer survival.

Pancreatic cancer has a very low survival rate since it is discovered on late phase, when the patient already presents metastases and surgical options are limited. Currently, there are different modalities to treat pancreatic cancer, however its response has been poor and the toxicity of the treatment limits not only the survival rate, but also the patients that are able to get treated. This book reviews new modalities on basic research intending to reach the cure of pancreatic cancer, such as oncolytic viruses and Bi-specific T cell engager (BiTEs) as future clinical treatment, as well as discusses recent researches using those modalities as prospective combination therapy.

The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of medical and biomedical field who are interested in learning more about new therapies to treat pancreatic cancer.

Key Features

  • Reviews current situation of pancreatic cancer before discussing new modalities, so the reader gets knowledge on what it is available and on problems faced on its treatment currently
  • Discusses oncolytic virus in pancreatic cancer use, mainly herpes and adenoviruses, the results obtained on basic research as well as in clinical trials
  • Encompasses knowledge on Bi-specific T cell engager (BiTEs) focusing on its function, development and use on pancreatic cancer
  • Brings information on combination therapies recently developed that allow lower dose of treatment, which means less side effect

Readership

Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128229149

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kasuya Hideki

Dr Kasuya Hideki has graduated from medical career on 1990 at Aichi Medical University, Japan. He did his residency in general surgery, transplantation surgery and liver-pancreas surgery in Nagoya University, Japan. He also has experience in research including research fellowship at the division of surgical oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Since then he is being involved in clinical as well as research work with focus on oncolytic virus, including its use, its generation and combination therapies with current approved therapies. In 2015, he started the laboratory of cancer immune therapy research center at Nagoya University as Chairman where he continues to do research on oncolytic virus and its use on pancreatic cancer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nagoya University, Japan

Itzel Bustos Villalobos

Dr Itzel Bustos Villalobos has graduated from medical career on 2002 from La Salle University, Mexico. She did internship in pediatrics and completed her PhD in pediatric oncology at the University of Nagoya, Japan. Posteriorly she did research in melanoma at the University of California, Davis with a broad experience in cancer immunology. Currently she works for the University of Nagoya at the Cancer Immune Therapy Research Center where she continues doing research on oncolytic virus in diverse types of cancer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cancer Immune Therapy Research Center, University of Nagoya

