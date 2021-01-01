Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Pancreatic cancer generalities, current surgical treatment, updates
Dr. Norberto Sanchez
2. Current chemotherapy and immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer
Dr. Ivan Gonzales Espinoza
3. Generalities of Oncolytic virus and HF10 in pancreatic cancer
Dr Ichinose Toru, Dr. Yoshiki Hirooka
4. Oncolytic Adenovirus use in pancreatic cancer
Dr. Masato Yamamoto, Dr. Mizuho Sato-Dahlman
5. BiTE cell generalities and its potential use for pancreatic cancer
Dr. Solange Paredes Moscosso
6. Precision oncology for pancreatic cancer
Dr. Juan W Valle
7. Strategies with immune therapy
Dr. Yoshiki Hirooka
8. Combination therapies of current/ new options to treat pancreatic cancer in future
Dr Itzel Bustos Villalobos, Dr. Kasuya Hideki
Description
Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Immunotherapy discusses current treatment as well as treatment under investigation in pancreatic cancer. It brings information on how to combine current therapy with treatment under development and/or in clinical trials in order to be able to improve pancreatic cancer survival.
Pancreatic cancer has a very low survival rate since it is discovered on late phase, when the patient already presents metastases and surgical options are limited. Currently, there are different modalities to treat pancreatic cancer, however its response has been poor and the toxicity of the treatment limits not only the survival rate, but also the patients that are able to get treated. This book reviews new modalities on basic research intending to reach the cure of pancreatic cancer, such as oncolytic viruses and Bi-specific T cell engager (BiTEs) as future clinical treatment, as well as discusses recent researches using those modalities as prospective combination therapy.
The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of medical and biomedical field who are interested in learning more about new therapies to treat pancreatic cancer.
Key Features
- Reviews current situation of pancreatic cancer before discussing new modalities, so the reader gets knowledge on what it is available and on problems faced on its treatment currently
- Discusses oncolytic virus in pancreatic cancer use, mainly herpes and adenoviruses, the results obtained on basic research as well as in clinical trials
- Encompasses knowledge on Bi-specific T cell engager (BiTEs) focusing on its function, development and use on pancreatic cancer
- Brings information on combination therapies recently developed that allow lower dose of treatment, which means less side effect
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128229149
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kasuya Hideki
Dr Kasuya Hideki has graduated from medical career on 1990 at Aichi Medical University, Japan. He did his residency in general surgery, transplantation surgery and liver-pancreas surgery in Nagoya University, Japan. He also has experience in research including research fellowship at the division of surgical oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Since then he is being involved in clinical as well as research work with focus on oncolytic virus, including its use, its generation and combination therapies with current approved therapies. In 2015, he started the laboratory of cancer immune therapy research center at Nagoya University as Chairman where he continues to do research on oncolytic virus and its use on pancreatic cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University, Japan
Itzel Bustos Villalobos
Dr Itzel Bustos Villalobos has graduated from medical career on 2002 from La Salle University, Mexico. She did internship in pediatrics and completed her PhD in pediatric oncology at the University of Nagoya, Japan. Posteriorly she did research in melanoma at the University of California, Davis with a broad experience in cancer immunology. Currently she works for the University of Nagoya at the Cancer Immune Therapy Research Center where she continues doing research on oncolytic virus in diverse types of cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cancer Immune Therapy Research Center, University of Nagoya
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.