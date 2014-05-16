Breakdowns in Computer Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483106076

Breakdowns in Computer Security

1st Edition

Commentary and Analysis

Authors: Michael E Rentell
Editors: Peter M Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9781483106076
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th May 2014
Page Count: 104
Description

Breakdowns in Computer Security: Commentary and Analysis is a compendium of 100 genuine incidents that have taken place in the past three or so years.
The book describes computer breakdown incidents during the years 1988-1990 and provides to each incident a short comment indicating where improvements could have been made to alleviate or prevent the more damaging aspects of the problem. The types of generic risks (i.e. line tapping, espionage, communications failure, theft, malicious programming, hacking, disaster, and virus) that exist around IT systems into which each of the incidents described has been categorized are also considered. The book provides a complete analysis of the overall situation in respect of risks and threats to assets due to computer systems. References on computer weekly publications are also provided.
Senior management personnel with responsibilities for data processing operations and company IT personnel will find this book beneficial.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Computer Breakdown Incidents 1988

Computer Breakdown Incidents 1989

Computer Breakdown Incidents 1990

Generic Risk by Type

The Wider View

Index

Computer Weekly Publications

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483106076

About the Author

Michael E Rentell

About the Editor

Peter M Jenner

