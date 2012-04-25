Breadmaking
2nd Edition
Improving Quality
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Chapter 1: Introduction to breadmaking
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Wheat and its special properties
1.3 Converting wheat to flour
1.4 Food safety and nutrition
1.5 Making bread
1.6 Functional ingredients
1.7 Bread in the future
Chapter 2: Breadmaking: an overview
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Bread dough development
2.3 Breadmaking processes
2.4 What determines bread quality?
2.5 Dough mixing and processing
2.6 Cell creation during mixing
2.7 Dough processing
2.8 Gas bubble control during dough processing
2.9 Proving and baking
2.10 Future trends
Part I: Wheat and flour quality
Chapter 3: The chemistry and biochemistry of wheat
Abstract:
3.1 The structure and composition of the wheat kernel
3.2 Wheat carbohydrates
3.3 Wheat proteins
3.4 Wheat lipids
3.5 Wheat enzymes and their roles
3.6 Pigments and their structures
3.7 Recent developments in wheat utilisation
3.8 Future trends
Chapter 4: Techniques for analysing wheat proteins
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Separation methods
4.3 Analysing molecular properties
4.4 Rheological measurements
4.5 Infrared spectroscopy
4.6 NMR spectroscopy
4.7 Electron spin resonance spectroscopy
4.8 Future trends
4.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: Wheat proteins and bread quality
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction: cereal protein classification
5.2 Cereal proteins and breadmaking quality
5.3 Prolamin structure and bread quality
5.4 Soluble proteins, xylanase inhibitors and bread quality
5.5 Detergent-solubilised proteins and bread quality
5.6 Genomics and the wheat grain proteome
5.7 Conclusion and future trends
5.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Wheat starch structure and bread quality
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction: the importance of starch structure to bread quality
6.2 Starch properties and baking performance
6.3 Physico-chemical properties of starch in relation to the baking process
6.4 Starch structure and chemical composition
6.5 Future trends
Chapter 7: Assessing grain quality
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The importance of quality assessment at harvest
7.3 The grain chain
7.4 Analysis during breeding to achieve quality targets
7.5 Analysis on-farm to achieve quality targets
7.6 Sampling aims and methods
7.7 Analysis at grain receival to achieve quality targets
7.8 Analysis during storage and transport to achievequality targets
7.9 Analysis in buying and blending to achieve flour-quality targets
7.10 Future trends
Chapter 8: Milling and flour quality
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flour milling
8.3 Recent developments in flour milling
8.4 Flour milling and flour quality
8.5 Milling research
8.6 The future of flour milling
8.7 Conclusion
8.8 Acknowledgments
Chapter 9: Wheat breeding and quality evaluation in the US
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wheat classification
9.3 Selection of wheat varieties with desired characteristics
9.4 Future trends
Chapter 10: Improving wheat protein quality for breadmaking: the role of biotechnology
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wheat gluten proteins and dough strength
10.3 High molecular weight (HMW) subunits and bread quality
10.4 The genetic transformation of wheat
10.5 Manipulating HMW subunit composition and dough properties
10.6 Prospects for using genetic modification (GM) to improve wheat processing quality
10.7 Sources of further information and advice
10.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Novel approaches to modifying wheat flour processing characteristics and health attributes: from genetics to food technology
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Exploiting natural variation in gluten proteins to modify wheat quality
11.3 The genetic modification of wheat
11.4 Use of non-wheat flours to modify bread quality attributes
11.5 Modifications to reduce wheat allergy and intolerance
11.6 Conclusions
Part II: Dough development and particular bread ingredients
Chapter 12: Bread aeration and dough rheology: an introduction
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction: the appeal of raised bread and the unique rheology of wheat flour doughs
12.2 The history of bread aeration studies
12.3 The history of dough rheology studies
12.4 Methods for studying bread aeration and dough rheology
12.5 Breadmaking – a series of aeration/rheology interactions
12.6 The future of bread aeration and rheology research
12.7 Conclusions
12.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: The molecular basis of dough rheology
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Factors affecting dough rheology
13.3 Polymer networks in doughs
13.4 The molecular mechanism of energy storage in dough
13.5 How much dough rheology can we explain?
13.6 Future trends
Chapter 14: The role of water in dough formation and bread quality
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Dough as a dispersed system
14.3 Water displacements and time-dependent properties of the dough
14.4 Future trends
Chapter 15: Foam formation in dough and bread quality
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Principles of foam formation and stability
15.3 Surface-active dough components
15.4 The role of the aqueous phase of dough
15.5 Analytical techniques
15.6 Future trends
Chapter 16: Controlling bread dough development
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Dough rheology during mixing
16.3 Dough Development
16.4 Oxidising and reducing agents
16.5 The effects of mixer type
16.6 The Radical Bread Process
16.7 Controlling dough development
16.8 Emerging methods for controlling dough development
16.9 Future trends
Chapter 17: Molecular mobility in dough and bread quality
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Molecular mobility in dough
17.3 Dough properties in baking
17.4 Controlling molecular mobility to improve bread quality
17.5 Future trends
Chapter 18: The use of redox agents in breadmaking
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 The redox state in flour
18.3 Redox reactions during processing
18.4 Redox agents: oxidants and reductants
18.5 Future trends
Chapter 19: Applications of enzymes in breadmaking
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 The nature of enzymes
19.3 The commercial production of enzymes
19.4 Genetically modified organism (GMO)
19.5 Applications in breadmaking
19.6 Baking examples
19.7 Future trends
19.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 20: Water control in breadmaking
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction: water composition and properties
20.2 Water in breadmaking
20.3 Dough formation
20.4 Proving and baking
20.5 Water activity after baking
20.6 Future trends
Part III: Bread sensory quality, shelf life and safety
Chapter 21: Bread aroma
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 The formation of volatile compounds during breadmaking
21.3 Extraction and analysis of bread volatile compounds
21.4 Volatile composition of bread
21.5 How can bread aroma be improved?
21.6 Conclusion
21.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 22: Applications of texture analysis to dough and bread
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Principles and types of instrumental analysis as applied to dough
22.3 Principles and types of instrumental analysis as applied to bread
22.4 Future trends
Chapter 23: Bread staling
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Breadcrumb structure
23.3 Bread stability
23.4 Anti-staling agents
23.5 Future trends
Chapter 24: Mould prevention in bread
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction: the problem of moulds in bread
24.2 Current techniques for mould control and their limitations
24.3 Developing new methods for mould control
24.4 Future trends
Chapter 25: Mycotoxin contamination of wheat, flour and bread
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction: mycotoxin contamination of foods
25.2 Some persistent problems associated with the presence of mycotoxins in the food chain
25.3 Parent mycotoxins in cereals occurring in bread and bakery products
25.4 Legislation
25.5 Developments in analytical techniques
25.6 The development of non-invasive and rapid (screening) techniques
25.7 Future trends
Part IV: Particular bread products
Chapter 26: Improving the quality of bread made from partially baked, refrigerated and frozen dough
Abstract:
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Frozen part-baked technology
26.3 Non-fermented frozen dough technology
26.4 Pre-fermented frozen dough technology
26.5 Energy demand for the bake-off technologies
26.6 Conclusions
Chapter 27: Nutritionally enhanced wheat flours and breads
Abstract:
27.1 Introduction
27.2 The nutritional value of wheat
27.3 The effect of processing on the nutritional value of wheat
27.4 Different approaches to increase the nutritional value of wheat flour
27.5 Nutritional improvement of wheat flours during breadmaking
27.6 Ingredients for enriching wheat-baked goods
27.7 Conclusions
Chapter 28: Formulating breads for specific dietary requirements
Abstract:
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Wheat allergy and coeliac disease
28.3 Glycaemic index and glycaemic load
28.4 Bread high in dietary fibre
28.5 Future trends
Chapter 29: Improving the quality of high-fibre breads
Abstract:
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Sources of fibre
29.3 Challenges in high-fibre baking
29.4 Improving the quality of fibre-enriched foods
29.5 Future trends
Chapter 30: The quality of breads made with non-wheat flours
Abstract:
30.1 Introduction
30.2 Non-wheat pan breads
30.3 Traditional non-wheat bread products
30.4 Quality issues
30.5 Future trends
Index
Description
The first edition of Breadmaking: Improving quality quickly established itself as an essential purchase for baking professionals and researchers in this area. With comprehensively updated and revised coverage, including six new chapters, the second edition helps readers to understand the latest developments in bread making science and practice.
The book opens with two introductory chapters providing an overview of the breadmaking process. Part one focuses on the impacts of wheat and flour quality on bread, covering topics such as wheat chemistry, wheat starch structure, grain quality assessment, milling and wheat breeding. Part two covers dough development and bread ingredients, with chapters on dough aeration and rheology, the use of redox agents and enzymes in breadmaking and water control, among other topics. In part three, the focus shifts to bread sensory quality, shelf life and safety. Topics covered include bread aroma, staling and contamination. Finally, part four looks at particular bread products such as high fibre breads, those made from partially baked and frozen dough and those made from non-wheat flours.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, the second edition of Breadmaking: Improving quality is a standard reference for researchers and professionals in the bread industry and all those involved in academic research on breadmaking science and practice.
Readership
Researchers and professionals in the bread industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 25th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095695
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090607
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081016312
Reviews
"This very readable and informative book is destined to become a staple reference work for technologists, researchers and students." --Food Science and Technology
Review of the first edition:
"Altogether this is a comprehensive treatise on the science of bread-making …it brings together the views and expertise of thirty scientists from all over the world in a truly eclectic presentation." --Food Technology (New Zealand)
About the Editors
S P Cauvain Editor
Prof. Cauvain is owner of BakeTran, a renowned independent Baking Industry Consultancy in Witney, UK. He was a director of Cereals & Cereal Processing Division at CCFRA until December 2004. A leading authority in the bread and baking industry, Stanley was also President of the International Association for Cereal Science and Technology between 2004 and 2006. He is a frequent Woodhead Publishing Limited author having written or edited six titles previously.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, International Institute for Agri-Food Security, Curtin University, United Kingdom