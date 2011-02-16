Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine, Single Volume
9th Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition – Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
Braunwald’s Heart Disease remains your indispensable source for definitive, state-of-the-art answers on every aspect of contemporary cardiology. Edited by Drs. Robert O. Bonow, Douglas L. Mann, Douglas P. Zipes, and Peter Libby, this dynamic, multimedia reference helps you apply the most recent knowledge in molecular biology and genetics, imaging, pharmacology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and much more. Weekly updates online, personally selected by Dr. Braunwald, continuously keep you current on the most important new developments affecting your practice. Enhanced premium online content includes new dynamic cardiac imaging videos, heart sound recordings, and podcasts. With sweeping updates throughout, and contributions from a "who’s who" of global cardiology, Braunwald’s is the cornerstone of effective practice.
Key Features
- Continuously access the most important new developments affecting your practice with weekly updates personally selected by Dr. Braunwald, including focused reviews, "hot off the press" commentaries, and late-breaking clinical trials.
- Practice with confidence and overcome your toughest challenges with advice from the top minds in cardiology today, who synthesize the entire state of current knowledge and summarize all of the most recent ACC/AHA practice guidelines.
- Locate the answers you need fast thanks to a user-friendly, full-color design with more than 1,200 color illustrations.
- Search the complete contents online at www.expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2048
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 16th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297875
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437727708
About the Author
Robert O. Bonow
Douglas Mann
Affiliations and Expertise
Lewin Chair and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, and Physiology, Chief, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University School of Medicine; Cardiologist-in-Chief, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri
Douglas Zipes
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Peter Libby
Affiliations and Expertise
Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine,Harvard Medical School,Brigham and Women ’ s Hospital,Boston, Massachusetts