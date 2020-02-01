Brassinosteroids in Plant Developmental Biology and Stress Tolerance
1st Edition
Description
Brassinosteroids in Plant Developmental Biology and Stress Tolerance presents the mechanisms of Brassinosteroid-regulated plant developmental biology and stress tolerance that cover various biochemical, physiological, genetic and molecular studies. As unprecedented climate change threatens global food security, studies reveal that BRs could not only protect plants from stresses to ensure food security, but also reduce toxic compounds in edible plant parts. As the utilization of BRs in modern agriculture is of great significance in the context of global climate change, this book presents key information on how to develop eco-friendly growth regulators and understand the importance of brassinosteroids in safe food production.
Key Features
- Presents the multifaceted roles of brassinosteroids as phytohormones in plant growth, development and response to biotic and/or abiotic stresses
- Unveils the physiological and molecular mechanisms controlling plant stress response to biotic and abiotic stress
- Discusses developmental processes relating to environmental adaptations that are mediated by brassinosteroids
- Brings together recent works of experts studying brassinosteroid crosstalk with other signals, including hormones, sugars, redox and light signals
Readership
Scientists and academics involved in plant hormone research. Chemists, industrialists and employees involved in production and marketing of plant growth regulators. Master and doctoral degree students of biochemistry, botany, agriculture, horticulture majoring in plant physiology and molecular biology. Consultants working on production of crops in marginal environments. Phytotechnologists
Table of Contents
1. An introduction to brassinosteroids: History, biosynthesis and chemical diversity
2. Revisiting brassinosteroids signaling in plants: current advances and challenges
3. Brassinosteroids in shaping plant architecture
4. Regulation of photosynthesis by brassinosteroids
5. Role of brassinosteroids in reproductive growth and development in plants
6. Crosstalk between brassinosteroids and other signals: biological functions and molecular mechanism
7. Convergence of brassinosteroids and environmental signals
8. Brassinosteroids in plant response to high temperature stress
9. Role of brassinosteoids in cold tolerance
10. Plant responses to water stress: role of brassinosteorids
11. Brassinosteroids in pesticide metabolism and heavy metal tolerance
12. Involvement of brassinosteroids in plant response to elevated carbon dioxide
13. Regulation of plant defense against biotic stressors by brassinosteroids
14. Application of brassinosteroids for improving crop production: From laboratory to field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132272
About the Editor
Jing Yu
Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou,China
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou, China
Golam Ahammed
Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou,China
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou, China
Priti Krishna
Vincent Fairfax Chair, School Of Science And Health, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Vincent Fairfax Chair, School Of Science And Health, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia