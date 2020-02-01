Brassinosteroids in Plant Developmental Biology and Stress Tolerance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128132272

Brassinosteroids in Plant Developmental Biology and Stress Tolerance

1st Edition

Editors: Jing Yu Golam Ahammed Priti Krishna
Paperback ISBN: 9780128132272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 400
Support Center

Description

Brassinosteroids in Plant Developmental Biology and Stress Tolerance presents the mechanisms of Brassinosteroid-regulated plant developmental biology and stress tolerance that cover various biochemical, physiological, genetic and molecular studies. As unprecedented climate change threatens global food security, studies reveal that BRs could not only protect plants from stresses to ensure food security, but also reduce toxic compounds in edible plant parts. As the utilization of BRs in modern agriculture is of great significance in the context of global climate change, this book presents key information on how to develop eco-friendly growth regulators and understand the importance of brassinosteroids in safe food production.

Key Features

  • Presents the multifaceted roles of brassinosteroids as phytohormones in plant growth, development and response to biotic and/or abiotic stresses
  • Unveils the physiological and molecular mechanisms controlling plant stress response to biotic and abiotic stress
  • Discusses developmental processes relating to environmental adaptations that are mediated by brassinosteroids
  • Brings together recent works of experts studying brassinosteroid crosstalk with other signals, including hormones, sugars, redox and light signals

Readership

Scientists and academics involved in plant hormone research. Chemists, industrialists and employees involved in production and marketing of plant growth regulators. Master and doctoral degree students of biochemistry, botany, agriculture, horticulture majoring in plant physiology and molecular biology. Consultants working on production of crops in marginal environments. Phytotechnologists

Table of Contents

1. An introduction to brassinosteroids: History, biosynthesis and chemical diversity
2. Revisiting brassinosteroids signaling in plants: current advances and challenges
3. Brassinosteroids in shaping plant architecture
4. Regulation of photosynthesis by brassinosteroids
5. Role of brassinosteroids in reproductive growth and development in plants
6. Crosstalk between brassinosteroids and other signals: biological functions and molecular mechanism
7. Convergence of brassinosteroids and environmental signals
8. Brassinosteroids in plant response to high temperature stress
9. Role of brassinosteoids in cold tolerance
10. Plant responses to water stress: role of brassinosteorids
11. Brassinosteroids in pesticide metabolism and heavy metal tolerance
12. Involvement of brassinosteroids in plant response to elevated carbon dioxide
13. Regulation of plant defense against biotic stressors by brassinosteroids
14. Application of brassinosteroids for improving crop production: From laboratory to field

About the Editor

Jing Yu

Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou,China

Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou, China

Golam Ahammed

Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou,China

Department of Horticulture, Zhejiang University, Zijingang Campus, Hangzhou, China

Priti Krishna

Vincent Fairfax Chair, School Of Science And Health, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia

Vincent Fairfax Chair, School Of Science And Health, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia

