Brain Sciences in Psychiatry
1st Edition
Study Guide
Authors: A. M. P. Kellam
eBook ISBN: 9781483141268
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th November 1982
Page Count: 86
Description
Brain Sciences in Psychiatry: Study Guide is a perfect companion of its parent book Brain Sciences Psychiatry. With this book, students will be able to know the different objectives of each unit of the parent book. Through this guide, the student will then be able to focus on the particular part they wish to study. The book also has an answer key for the study quizzes found in the parent book. Those who are having trouble with using the parent book Brain Sciences Psychiatry should get a copy of this guide.
Table of Contents
Unit I Neuroanatomy
Unit II Neurochemistry I
Unit III Neurochemistry II
Unit IV Cells of the CNS
Unit V Transmission between Neurons
Unit VI The Sensory Functions
Unit VII Motor Function
Unit VIII Higher Functions of the Nervous System
Unit IX Neuroendocrinology
Unit X Psychopharmacology I
Unit XI Psychopharmacology II
Unit XII Addiction
Unit XIII EEG
Unit XIV Neuropathology of Dementia
Unit XV Aggression
Unit XVI Anxiety
Unit XVII Affective Disorders
Unit XVIII Schizophrenia
Answers
About the Author
A. M. P. Kellam
