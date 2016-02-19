Brain Sciences in Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407002609, 9781483141268

Brain Sciences in Psychiatry

1st Edition

Study Guide

Authors: A. M. P. Kellam
eBook ISBN: 9781483141268
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th November 1982
Page Count: 86
Description

Brain Sciences in Psychiatry: Study Guide is a perfect companion of its parent book Brain Sciences Psychiatry. With this book, students will be able to know the different objectives of each unit of the parent book. Through this guide, the student will then be able to focus on the particular part they wish to study. The book also has an answer key for the study quizzes found in the parent book. Those who are having trouble with using the parent book Brain Sciences Psychiatry should get a copy of this guide.

Table of Contents


Unit I Neuroanatomy

Unit II Neurochemistry I

Unit III Neurochemistry II

Unit IV Cells of the CNS

Unit V Transmission between Neurons

Unit VI The Sensory Functions

Unit VII Motor Function

Unit VIII Higher Functions of the Nervous System

Unit IX Neuroendocrinology

Unit X Psychopharmacology I

Unit XI Psychopharmacology II

Unit XII Addiction

Unit XIII EEG

Unit XIV Neuropathology of Dementia

Unit XV Aggression

Unit XVI Anxiety

Unit XVII Affective Disorders

Unit XVIII Schizophrenia

Answers

