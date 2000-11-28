Brain Plasticity and Epilepsy: A Tribute to Frank Morrell, Volume 45
Contributors. Preface. Acknowledgements. Mechanisms of Brain Plasticity: From Normal Brain Function to Pathology, P.A. Schwartzkroin. Brain Development and Generation of Brain Pathologies, G.L. Holmes and B. McCabe. Maturation of Channels and Receptors: Consequences for Excitability, D.F. Owens and A.R. Kriegstein. Neuronal Activity and the Establishment of Normal and Epileptic Circuits during Brain Development, J.W. Swann, K.L. Smith, and C.L. Lee. The Effects of Seizures on the Hippocampus of the Immature Brain, E.F. Sperber and S.L. Moshé. Abnormal Development and Catastrophic Epilepsies: the Clinical Picture and Relation to Neuroimaging, H.T. Chugani and D.C. Chugani. Cortical Reorganization and Seizure Generation in Dysplastic Cortex, G. Avanzini, R. Spreafico, S. Franceschetti, G. Sancini, G. Battaglia, and V. Sciaoli. Rasmussen's Syndrome with Particular Reference to Cerebral Plasticity: A Tribute to Frank Morrell, F. Andermann and Y. Hart. Structural Reorganization of Hippocampal Networks Caused by Seizure Activity, D.H. Lowenstein. Epilepsy-Associated Plasticity in g-Aminobutyric Acid Receptor Expression, Function, and Inhibitory Synaptic Properties, D.A. Coulter. Synaptic Plasticity and Secondary Epileptogenesis, T.J. Teyler, S.L. Morgan, R.N. Russell, and B.L. Woodside. Synaptic Plasticity in Epileptogenesis: Cellular Mechanisms Underlying Long-Lasting Synaptic Modifications That Require New Gene Expression, O. Steward, C.S. Wallace, and P.F. Worley. Cellular Correlates of Behavior, E.R. Wood, P.A. Dudchenko, and H. Eichenbaum. Mechanisms of Neuronal Conditioning, D.A.T. King, D.J. Krupa, M.R. Foy, and R.F. Thompson. Plasticity in the Aging Central Nervous System, C.A. Barnes. Secondary Epileptogenesis, Kindling, and Intractable Epilepsy: A Reappraisal from the Perspective of Neural Plasticity, T.P. Sutula. Kindling and the Mirror Focus, D.C. McIntyre and M.O. Poulter. Partial Kindling and Behavioral Pathologies, R.E. Adamec. The Mirror Focus and Secondary Epileptogenesis, B.J. Wilder. Hippocampal Lesions in Epilepsy: A Historical Review, R. Naquet. Clinical Evidence for Secondary Epileptogenesis, H.O. Lüders. Epilepsy as a Progressive (or Nonprogressive "Benign") Disorder, J.A. Wada. Pathophysiological Aspects of Landau-Kleffner Syndrome: From the Active Epileptic Phase to Recovery, M.-N. Metz-Lutz, P. Maquet, A. De Saint Martin, G. Rudolf, N. Wioland, E. Hirsch, and C. Marescaux. Local Pathways of Seizure Propagation in Neocortex, B.W. Connors, D.J. Pinto, and A.E. Telfeian. Multiple Subpial Transection: A Clinical Assessment, C.E. Polkey. The Legacy of Frank Morrell, J. Engel, Jr. Index.
This volume of International Review of Neurobiology integrates the latest developments in normal and abnormal neuroplasticity and epilepsy, and considers their implications for understanding the basic mechanisms of normal and pathological behaviors. The chapters are written by leaders in the field, and provide comprehensive coverage of the subject, from molecular neurobiology to behavior. This book will help neuroscientists gain a better understanding of the application of fundamental neuronal mechanisms of plastic change to problems relevant to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of human disease, particularly epilepsy.
Individuals working in all disciplines of neuroscience, from undergraduate students to experienced investigators, as well as practitioners in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, and psychiatry
- 672
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 28th November 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080574226
About the Serial Editors
Ronald Bradley Serial Editor
Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.
Robert Harris Serial Editor
University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.
Peter Jenner Serial Editor
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jerome Engel, Jr. Serial Volume Editor
UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Philip Schwartzkroin Serial Volume Editor
University of California, Davis, USA
Solomon Moshé Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Moshé is the is the Charles Frost Chair in Neurosurgery and Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is the Director of Child Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology Dr. He has been President of the International League Against Epilepsy, American Epilepsy Society and American Clinical Neurophysiology Society (1996-1997). He is the recipient of several honors and awards, including Teacher-Investigator Development Award; Jacob Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award from NIH; Michael Prize for Achievement in Epilepsy Research; The American Epilepsy Society Research Award; Ambassador for Epilepsy Award from the International League Against Epilepsy; the Gloor Award from the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society; J.E. Purkyne Honorary Medal in Biomedical Research by the Czech Academy of Sciences; the 2008 Mentor of the Year Award from Albert Einstein College of Medicine; The 2010 Global and Awareness Award from Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy; the First Saul R. Korey Award in Translational Science and Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 2012; elected Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society 2016. Since 1979, his research has focused on understanding the mechanisms underlying age-related differences in epilepsy in humans and in animal models.
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA
Daniel Lowenstein Serial Volume Editor
Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.