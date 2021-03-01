Brain Oscillations, Synchrony and Plasticity

SECTION 1 Oscillations

1. Brain rhythms, neural synchrony and networks in health and disease

2. The gamma, beta and theta rhythms and nested oscillations

3. The alpha and delta rhythms and their interaction with other brain rhythms

4. Brain rhythms underlying perception and cognition

SECTION 2 Synchrony

5. Neural spike-firing synchrony and population activity

6. From oscillation synchrony to neural networks

SECTION 3 Plasticity

7. Rhythms and networks in the hearing and deaf brain

8. Neuromodulation of brain rhythms and connectivity

9. Lifespan changes in brain rhythms and networks

SECTION 4 Disorders

10. Brain rhythms and connectivity changes in tinnitus patients

11. Developmental disorders: Dyslexia and Autism

12. Schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s Disease