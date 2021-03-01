Brain Oscillations, Synchrony and Plasticity
1st Edition
Basic Principles and Application to Auditory-Related Disorders
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Brain Oscillations, Synchrony and Plasticity: Basic Principles and Application to Auditory-Related Disorders discusses the role of brain oscillations, especially with respect to the auditory system, and how those oscillations are measured, change over the lifespan, and falter leading to a variety of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The book begins with a description of these cortical rhythm oscillations and how they function in both the normal and pathological brain. It explains how these oscillations are important to auditory, executive, and attention brain networks and how they relate to the development, production, and deterioration of speech and language. How to measure/assess these oscillations is described including structural and functional magnetic resonance imaging, EEG, and magnetoencephalography. Treatment of malfunctioning cortical rhythms are reviewed using neuromodulation, such as transcranial magnetic, direct current, random noise, and alternating current stimulation, as well as focused ultrasound. The book concludes describing the potential role of oscillations in dyslexia, autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Key Features
- Introduces readers to brain imaging methods such as structural and functional magnetic resonance imaging, EEG and magnetoencephalography, in the study of brain oscillations, synchrony and networks of the normal and pathological brain
- Highlights the role of brain oscillations in perception and cognition, in particular with respect to the auditory system, speech and language
- Describes the lifespan changes, from preterm to senescence, of brain oscillations, brain networks and how they relate to the development and deterioration of speech and language
- Explains the effects of hearing loss on neural network change in the auditory and non-auditory networks such as the default mode-, the salience-, the executive- and attention networks
- Illustrates the breakdown of network connections in auditory-related disorders such as tinnitus and in psychiatric disorders with a strong auditory, speech and language component
Readership
Auditory Neuroscientists, Cognitive neuroscientists, Audiologists, Paediatricians, Clinical Psychologists, Neurologists, Psychiatrists
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Oscillations
1. Brain rhythms, neural synchrony and networks in health and disease
2. The gamma, beta and theta rhythms and nested oscillations
3. The alpha and delta rhythms and their interaction with other brain rhythms
4. Brain rhythms underlying perception and cognition
SECTION 2 Synchrony
5. Neural spike-firing synchrony and population activity
6. From oscillation synchrony to neural networks
SECTION 3 Plasticity
7. Rhythms and networks in the hearing and deaf brain
8. Neuromodulation of brain rhythms and connectivity
9. Lifespan changes in brain rhythms and networks
SECTION 4 Disorders
10. Brain rhythms and connectivity changes in tinnitus patients
11. Developmental disorders: Dyslexia and Autism
12. Schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198186
About the Author
Jos Eggermont
Dr. Jos J. Eggermont is an Emeritus Professor in the Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, and Psychology at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. Dr. Eggermont is one of the most renowned scientists in the field of the auditory system and his work has contributed substantially to the current knowledge about hearing loss. His research comprises most aspects of audition with an emphasis on the electrophysiology of the auditory system in experimental animals. He has published over 200 scientific articles, authored/edited 8 books, and contributed to over 90 book chapters all focusing on the auditory system.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Psychology, University of Calgary, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.