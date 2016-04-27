Brain Metastases from Primary Tumors, Volume 3
1st Edition
Epidemiology, Biology, and Therapy of Melanoma and Other Cancers
Description
Brain Metastases from Primary Tumors Volume Three: Epidemiology, Biology, and Therapy of Melanoma and Other Cancers provides a comprehensive overview of the metastasis of cancer, the main cause of approximately 90% of cancer associated deaths, yet the mechanisms governing this clinically important process remain poorly understood.
Melanoma is the third most common diagnosis among patients with brain metastases, after lung and breast cancer. Approximately 75% of patients with metastatic melanoma develop brain metastases during the course of their disease. Although tumorigenesis of melanoma remains poorly understood, recent advances in gene expression profiling have revealed molecular mechanisms of this deadly disease. In addition, high-throughput gene expression has many advantages over techniques in cancer transcriptomic studies and has led to the discovery of numerous diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic targets, which are also detailed in this book.
The book discusses the link between primary tumors and brain metastasis of melanoma, including molecular mechanisms, treatment options, prognosis, and general applications. Comprehensive chapters discuss systemic therapy, integrin inhibitors, stereotaxic radiosurgery, and more, making this book a great resource for neurooncologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, and cancer researchers.
Key Features
- Presents the only comprehensive reference detailing the link between primary cancers and brain metastases in melanoma
- Aids the target audience in discussing various treatment options for patients with brain metastases from melanoma
- Edited work with chapters authored by leaders in the field around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Advanced graduate students, researchers, and clinicians in the fields of neurooncology, neurosurgery, cancer research, pathology, and neurology
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Volume 1—Contributions
- Volume 2—Contributions
- Part I: Molecular Mechanisms
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- Melanoma
- Breast Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- References
- Chapter 2. The Management and Biology of Metastatic Cancers to the Brain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- BBB Structure
- Molecular Changes in the BBB with Metastatic Lesions
- The Role of P-Glycoprotein
- Local and Supportive Treatments
- Systemic and Targeted Therapies
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Melanoma Metastases Are Underrepresented in Cerebellum Compared with Metastases from Colorectal Cancers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Oslo University Hospital Experience
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Risk Reductions of Recurrence and Mortality in Melanoma Patients Using IFN-α
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Interferon-α: Biology and Clinical Applications in Cancer
- Studies of IFN-α in Stage IV Inoperable Melanoma
- Adjuvant IFN-α Trials in Melanoma
- Neoadjuvant IFN-α and Other Agents in Melanoma
- Biomarkers of Clinical Benefit with IFN-α
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 5. Brain Metastases from Melanoma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Surgery for Melanoma Brain Metastases
- Radiation Therapy for Melanoma Brain Metastases
- Systemic Therapies for Melanoma Brain Metastases
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Pathobiology of Brain Metastases: Molecular Mechanisms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathobiology of Brain Metastasis
- Brain’s Microenvironment
- Reactive Oxygen Species and Brain Metastasis
- Contribution of Systemic Immune Cells to Metastasis Proliferation on the Brain
- Evolution in Brain Metastasis Animal Models
- Genetics in Breast Cancer Brain Metastases
- Genetics in Lung Cancer Brain Metastases
- Epigenetics in Brain Metastases
- microRNAs in Brain Metastases
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 7. Role of CDKN2A Mutations and Other Relevant Genes in Melanoma Predisposition
- Abstract
- Introduction
- High-Risk Melanoma Predisposition Genes
- Telomere Regulating Genes
- Pigmentation Trait Genes
- Low Evidence Genes
- Genome-Wide Association Studies on Melanoma Predisposition
- Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. The Role of the Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products in Malignant Melanoma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Biology of the Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products
- Rage Ligands in Melanoma
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Hydrogen Sulfide Pathway and Cancer
- Abstract
- Introduction
- H2S and Cancer
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Brain Metastasis from Esophageal Cancer
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Incidence
- Clinical Presentations
- Risk Factors
- Histology
- Diagnosis and Staging
- Oncological Anatomy of Esophageal Cancer
- Treatment
- Prognosis and Survival
- Summary and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Part II: Treatment and Prognosis
- Chapter 11. Treatment of Metastatic Melanoma Patients Bearing c-Kit Mutation Using Imatinib Mesylate
- Abstract
- Introduction
- References
- Chapter 12. Optimal Selection of Targeted Therapies for Melanoma Patients: Role of the Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Pathway
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Pathway and Molecular Classification of Melanoma
- Treatment of BRAF Mutant Melanoma with BRAF Inhibitors
- Treatment of BRAF Mutant Melanoma with MEK Inhibitor Monotherapy and in Combination with BRAF Inhibitors
- Treatment of NRAS Mutant Melanoma
- Treatment of KIT Mutant Melanoma
- Sequencing Targeted Therapy with Immunotherapy
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Patients with Brain Metastases from Melanoma: Treatment with Surgery and Radiotherapy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Surgical and Radiotherapeutic Treatment
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. The Risks and Advantages of Whole Brain Radiation Therapy in Patients with Brain Metastases
- Abstract
- Brain Metastasis Overview
- The Combination of Whole Brain Radiotherapy and Local Therapy (Surgery or Stereotactic Radiosurgery)
- Local Therapy ±WBRT: Concluding Thoughts
- References
- Chapter 15. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors with Intracranial Metastasis: Treatment Strategy and Review of the Literature
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical Features of GISTs
- Treatment Strategy and Clinical Outcome
- References
- Chapter 16. Brain Metastases from Breast Cancer in Patients Receiving Trastuzumab
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Brain Metastases in HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Patients
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 17. Brain Metastases from Cutaneous Melanoma: Biology and its Implications for More Rational Therapeutic Approaches
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Challenges of Melanoma Brain Metastases in 2014
- Treatment of Melanoma Brain Metastases: Present and Future
- References
- Chapter 18. Treatment of Brain Metastases from Ovarian and Endometrial Carcinomas Using Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery Technique
- SRS for Ovarian Carcinoma
- SRS for Endometrial Carcinoma
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 19. Prognostic Factors for Survival in Melanoma Patients with Brain Metastases
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Factors Associated with CNS Involvement by Melanoma
- Prognostic Factors for OS in Melanoma Patients with Brain Metastases
- Treatment-Specific Predictors of Outcomes in Melanoma Brain Metastasis Patients
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 20. Management of Melanoma Therapy-Associated Toxicities
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Immune-Related Adverse Events
- Targeted Therapy
- Targeted Therapy-Associated Adverse Events
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 21. Brain Metastases from Breast Cancer: Focus on Risk Factors, Treatment, and Clinical Outcome
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Risk Factors for Brain Metastases Development
- Mechanisms of Brain Dissemination
- Prognosis of Breast Cancer Patients With Brain Metastases
- Treatment of Brain Metastases
- References
- Chapter 11. Treatment of Metastatic Melanoma Patients Bearing c-Kit Mutation Using Imatinib Mesylate
- Index
Details
About the Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA