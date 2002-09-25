Brain Mapping: The Methods
2nd Edition
Investigation of the functional architecture of the human brain using modern noninvasive imaging techniques is a rapidly expanding area of research. A proper knowledge of methodology is needed to appreciate the burgeoning literature in the field. This timely publication provides an excellent catalogue of the main techniques.
The authors offer an invaluable analysis of mapping strategies and techniques, providing everything from the foundations to the major pitfalls and practical applications of the modern techniques used in neuroimaging. Contains over 1000 full color pages with more than 200 color figures.
Spanning the methodological gamut from the molecular level to the whole brain while discussing anatomy, physiology, and pathology, as well as their integration, Brain Mapping: The Methods, Second Edition, brings the reader a comprehensive, well-illustrated and entirely readable description of the methods for brain mapping. Drs. Toga and Mazziotta provide everything from the foundations to the major pitfalls and practical applications of the technique by assembling an impressive group of experts, all widely known in their field, who contribute an outstanding set of chapters.
Neuroscientists, neurologists, professionals, students and fellows
An Introduction to Cartography of the Brain
Time and Space
Optical Imaging of Neural Structure and Physiology: Confocal Flourescence Microscopy in Live Brain Slices
Voltage and Calcium Imaging of Brain Activity: Examples from the turtle and the mouse
Optical Imaging Based on Intrinsic Signals
Near-Infared Spectroscopy and Imaging
Dynamic Measurements of Local Cerebral Blood Flow: Examples from Rodent Whisker Barrel Cortex
Electrophysiological Imaging of Brain Function
Electrophysiological Methods for Mapping Brain Monitor and Sensory Circuits
Magnetoencephalographic Characterization of Dynamic Brain Activation: Basic Principles and Methods of Data Collection and Source Analysis
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
High-Field Magnetic Resonance
Functional MRI
Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopic Imaging
Principles, Methods, and Applications of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
Neuroanatomical Micromagnetic Resonance Imaging
CT Angiography and CT Perfusion Imaging
Imaging Brain Function with Positron Emission Tomography
SPECT Functional Brain Imaging
Postmortem Anatomy
Quantitative Analysis of Cyto- and Receptor Architecture of the Human Brain
Statistics I: Experimental Design and Statistical Parametric Mapping
Statistics II: Correlation of Brain Structure and Function
Advanced Nonrigid Registration Algorithms for Image Fusion
Combination of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Brain Mapping
Volume Visualization
The International Consortium for Brain Mapping: A Probabilistic Atlas and Reference System for the Human Brain
Subpopulation Brain Atlases
Radionuclide Imaging of Reporter Gene Expression
Mapping Gene Expression by MRI
Speculations about the Future
Index
Arthur Toga
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
John Mazziotta
Dr. Mazziotta is a Professor of Neurology, Radiological Sciences, and Pharmacology and the Pierson Lovelace Investigator at UCLA, as well as the Director of the UCLA Brain Mapping Program that he established in 1993. Dr. Mazziotta has published more than 190 research papers and five texts and has received numerous honor and achievement awards including the Oldendorf Award of the American Society of Neuroimaging, the S. Weir Mitchell Award of the American Academy of Neurology, and the Von Hevesy Prize from the International Society of Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Mazziotta has been chair of the Scientific Issues and Program Committee of the American Academy of Neurology. He is the President-Elect of the American Neuroimaging Society and is the President of the Brain Mapping Medical Research Organization. He is also Co-Editor-in-Chief of NeuroImage.
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.