Brain Injury Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323653855

Brain Injury Medicine

1st Edition

Board Review

Authors: Blessen Eapen David X. Cifu
Paperback ISBN: 9780323653855
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th July 2020
Page Count: 352
About the Author

Blessen Eapen

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director of the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program, South Texas Veternas Health Care System, Department of Polytrauma/ PMΡ Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, San Antonio Texas

David X. Cifu

David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia

