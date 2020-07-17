Brain Injury Medicine
1st Edition
Board Review
Details
- 352
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 17th July 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780323653855
About the Author
Blessen Eapen
Medical Director of the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program, South Texas Veternas Health Care System, Department of Polytrauma/ PMΡ Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, San Antonio Texas
David X. Cifu
David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.
Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia