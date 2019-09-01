Brain Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128183618

Brain Imaging, Volume 165

1st Edition

Editors: David Teplow
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128183618
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
239.04
203.18
119.00
101.15
122.00
103.70
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Brain Imaging, Volume 164, the latest release in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides informative monographs on a variety of research topics related to neuroimaging in aging and neurodegenerative disease. Topics covered in this new release include FTD spectrum, Cerebrovascular disease, HIV, Huntington’s Disease, Development of brain PET imaging agents, and Disclosure of imaging biomarker results.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
  • Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
  • Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field

Readership

Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. Also are appropriate for new investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work

Table of Contents

FTD spectrum
Cerebrovascular disease
HIV
Huntington’s Disease
Development of brain PET imaging agents
Disclosure of imaging biomarker results

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128183618

About the Editor

David Teplow

David Teplow

Professor Teplow is a member of the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, UCLA Biopolymer Laboratory; and a member of the faculties of the Molecular Biology Institute, Brain Research Institute, Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, and various neuroscience graduate programs. Professor Teplow received degrees in Biochemistry, and in Bacteriology & Immunology, from UC Berkeley; a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle; and postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. From 1991-2005, Professor Teplow was a member of the faculty of the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Professor Teplow has published >200 peer-reviewed articles, including ~150 original articles and ~50 reviews, book chapters, and commentaries. Professor Teplow was a founding editor of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and Current Chemical Biology. He currently is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease. Professor Teplow is a member of numerous national and international scientific advisory and editorial boards.

Affiliations and Expertise

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.