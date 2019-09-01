Brain Imaging, Volume 165
1st Edition
Description
Brain Imaging, Volume 164, the latest release in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides informative monographs on a variety of research topics related to neuroimaging in aging and neurodegenerative disease. Topics covered in this new release include FTD spectrum, Cerebrovascular disease, HIV, Huntington’s Disease, Development of brain PET imaging agents, and Disclosure of imaging biomarker results.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
- Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
- Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. Also are appropriate for new investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Table of Contents
FTD spectrum
Cerebrovascular disease
HIV
Huntington’s Disease
Development of brain PET imaging agents
Disclosure of imaging biomarker results
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128183618
About the Editor
David Teplow
Professor Teplow is a member of the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, UCLA Biopolymer Laboratory; and a member of the faculties of the Molecular Biology Institute, Brain Research Institute, Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, and various neuroscience graduate programs. Professor Teplow received degrees in Biochemistry, and in Bacteriology & Immunology, from UC Berkeley; a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle; and postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. From 1991-2005, Professor Teplow was a member of the faculty of the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Professor Teplow has published >200 peer-reviewed articles, including ~150 original articles and ~50 reviews, book chapters, and commentaries. Professor Teplow was a founding editor of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and Current Chemical Biology. He currently is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease. Professor Teplow is a member of numerous national and international scientific advisory and editorial boards.
Affiliations and Expertise
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA