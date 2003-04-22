Boxing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127091303, 9780080528250

Boxing

1st Edition

Medical Aspects

Editors: Friedrich Unterharnscheidt Julia Taylor Unterharnscheidt
eBook ISBN: 9780080528250
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127091303
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 2003
Page Count: 900
Description

This book neither argues for or against the continuation of boxing, but lays out the literature and the body of scientific knowledge that are necessary to provide a meaningful background for the ensuing debate. It provides a comprehensive resource for those who are involved in regulating boxing and those who participate directly, as well as for the medical and scientific communities. Includes carefully quoted case histories and research as well as an extensive body of medical literature on boxing injuries to demonstrate that brain damage is a natural consequence of boxing.

Key Features

  • Presents in-depth analysis of the phenomenon of "punch drunkness"
  • Includes detailed case histories of the clinical and pathomorphological findings uncovered by current medical research
  • Extensively reviews medical literature

Readership

All physicians including: neurologists, psychiatrists, opthalmologists, pediatricians, sport physicians, ring physicians, orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, general practitioners, pathologists, and physicians in internal medicine

Table of Contents

Impact of Mechanics and Neuropathology of Closed Head Injury Classification of Head and Brain Injuries Injury Producing Mechanisms Clinical Diagnoses Types of Injuries of the Brain and Its Enveloping Structures General Aspects of Biomechanics of Boxing Importance of Animal Models for the Interpretation of Boxing Injuries Injuries Apart from CNS Damage Eye Injuries Hearing Impairments Injuries to the Hand, Wrist, Muscles, and Peripheral Nerves Injuries to Internal Organs Damage to the Central Nervous System Acute Clinical Findings Chronic Clinical Findings Electroencephalographic Findings in Boxers Acute Pathomorphological Findings Chronic Pathomorphological Findings Case Histories of Histologically Examined Boxers Punch Drunk Syndrome Examples of Brain Damaged Boxers Fatal Incidents in the Boxing Ring

Details

About the Editor

Friedrich Unterharnscheidt

Julia Taylor Unterharnscheidt

Reviews

"The book repeatedly enters uncharted territory. The table of contents includes everything from the mechanics of head injury to hand injuries to theologians' view of pugilism. Friedrich Unterharnscheidt is a medical scientist, a neurologist, and neuropathologist. He states, 'It is not my intention to support or oppose boxing as a sport; my own research and experience with head trauma and boxing injuries compels me as a physician and a scientist to let the findings be known so that prospective boxers and in some cases their parents, can make an informed decision to accept the risks.'...The authors do lay out the body of available scientific knowledge of boxing and a large amount of literature from newspapers, magazine, and books in an attempt to provide debate regarding perpetuation of the sport...the boxing photographs in the book are magnificent and provide a medical history of the sport that has never been done before. This alone would be fascinating to any boxing fan. From a physician's perspective, the chapters dealing with brain injuries, including statistics, studies, and pictures of actual boxers' brains are truly insightful." -Margaret Goodman, MD for THE RING, October 2005

Ratings and Reviews

