Boundary Value Problems in Queueing System Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444865670, 9780080871905

Boundary Value Problems in Queueing System Analysis, Volume 79

1st Edition

Authors: J.W. Cohen O.J. Boxma
eBook ISBN: 9780080871905
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871905

Reviews

@qu:The monograph is certainly a welcome addition to one's personal library of books to be kept within easy reach. @source:European Journal of Operational Research @qu:It is remarkable how the authors succeed in bringing a lucid account of an analytically and notationally complex subject. @source:Short Book Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.W. Cohen Author

O.J. Boxma Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.