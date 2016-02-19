Table of Contents



I. Engineering in General

Some Recent Investigation on Linear Elastic and Inelastic Problems for Solid Mechanics by Boundary Element Method

Progress in 3-D Boundary Element Analysis via Examples

On the Complete Solution of Differential Equations and Boundary Element Methods

Application of a Boundary Element Method in Geology

Large Deflection Analysis of Shallow Spherical Shell Using an Integral Equation Method

Applications of Boundary Element-Finite Element Combined Method to Three-Dimensional Viscoelastodynamic Problems

II. General Methods

The Coupling of BEM and FEM for Exterior Boundary Value Problems

Nonlinear Quasi-Static and Transient Response Analysis of Shallow Shells: Formulations and Interior/Boundary Element Algorithms

A New Integral Equation for Plane Harmonic Functions

Analysis of Consolidation by Boundary Integral Equation Method

Approximation of Boundary Condition at Infinity and its Application to Boundary Element Methods

On the Mathematical Foundations of the Boundary Element Methods

The Convergence of BEM for the Stationary Stokes Problem in Three Dimensions

An Algorithm for Solving Large System of Unsymmetric Linear Equations in Boundary Element Method

On Fredholm Operators in Elasticity (Abstract)

III. Fluid Mechanics and Thermo-Mechanics

Numerical Simulations of the Unsteady-State Incompressible Viscous Flows Using an Integral Equation

Boundary Element Method for Transonic Flow about Three Dimensional Wings

Seepage Flow Analysis of Elastic Porous Media by Boundary Elements

Studies on Green's Function Method for the Numerical Solution of Steady-State Incompressible Viscous Fluid Flow

Sound Propagation above Inhomogeneous Grounds: Integral Equations and Numerical Techniques

A Boundary Element Method for the Floating Body Problem

Integral Representation on Pressure Distribution

A Small Thermal Flow Solver

Boundary Finite Element Method for Heat Conduction Equation

Boundary Element Method to Solve Conjugate Heat Transfer Problems — The Case of Fully Developed Laminar Flow in Tubes

Boundary Element Method in Analyzing the Temperature Field

An Efficient Algorithm of BEM to Stefan Problems with Radiative Boundary Conditions

BEM Solution of Multi-Dimensional Heat Conduction Equations

IV. Solid Mechanics

Boundary Element Analysis in Plasticity and Mathematical Programming

Boundary Element Modeling of Crack Singularities in 3-D Elastostatics

An Alternative Quasi-Linear Solution of Elastoplasticity in Boundary Element Method

Investigation in Weighted Function and Optimization of Isoparametric Singular Boundary Elements Size in 3-D Crack Problem

On the BEM Solution of Rotationally Symmetrical Body Under Nonsymmetrical Surface Load

A Coupled Finite Element — Boundary Element Method for Three Dimensional Elastoplasticity Analysis

A New Method of BEM for Solving Orthotropic Plate with Hole

Solving Plane Thermoelasticity Problems by the Boundary Element Method

Improvement of the Boundary Element Method Applied to Contact Problems and Its Applications in 3-D Problems

Boundary Integral Method Applied to Photoelasticity

V. Plates and Shells

An Integral Equation Formulation for Elastic and Inelastic Shell Analysis

Finite Deflection Analysis of Heated Elastic Plates by the Boundary Element Method

Spline Boundary Element Method for Shallow Thin-shells

Boundary Element Analysis of Plate Bending Problem With Nonlinear Boundary Conditions

A Boundary Integral Equation for Anisotropic Plates with Simply-Supported Smooth Edges

Boundary Element Method for Kirchhoff Type Plate Bending Problems by the Nonsingular Integration Technique

Application of Boundary Element Method in Bending Problem of Thin Plates with Large Deflection

Boundary Element Analysis of Laminated Plates

Spline Boundary Element Method for Plate Bending Problems

VI. Dynamics

The Double Layer Potential for Periodic Elastic Waves in R3

Sound Radiation by a Baffled Cylindrical Shell: Boundary Elements Method and Fourier Series Solution

Mixed Method of BIEM and FEM to Solve Free Vibration of Reissner's Plate

Boundary Element Method for Two-dimensional Transient Elastodynamics

On the Analysis of the Dynamic Soil-Structure Interaction by a Hybrid Method (SH-Waves)

A Simplified Boundary Integral Equation Formulation for Free Vibration Analysis of Thin Plate

Three Dimensional Dynamic Response of the Ship-Wave Interaction by Coupling BE/FE

Application of the Boundary Element Method in Coupling Vibration of Fluid-Structure System

Application of Triangular and Rectangular Boundary Elements to the Analysis of Soil-Foundation Dynamic Interactions

Dynamic Soil-Structure Interaction Problem including Viscous Damping

VII. Applications

BIE Applied to 3D Transient Thermo-Elasticity

Application of Coupled FEM-BEM Analysis for Three-Dimensional Tunnel Analysis

Boundary Element Technique in Infinite and Semi-Infinite Plane Domain

Improvement of Structural Design of Heald Frame Beams

An Analysis on the Consolidation of Soft Clay Foundation by Boundary Element Method

Shape Optimization of Gravity Dam by BEM

An Advanced Boundary Element Approach with Application on Structures of Tall Buildings

A Boundary Element - Finite Element Method of Analysis for Viscoelasticic Stress in Tunnels

The Application of Non-Linear Boundary Element Method in Cut-and-Fill Mining Systems

The Basic Solution of the Three Dimensional Anchor Bolt Element and the Numerical of BEM

Nonlinear Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Deep Beam by Boundary Element Method

The Correction for Indirect Boundary Element Method

Coupling Method Applied to Elastoplastic Problems in Hydraulic Engineering

VIII. Miscellaneous

Viscoelastic Boundary Element Method for Analyzing Polymer Crazing as Quasi-Fracture (Abstract)

Two-dimensional Shape Optimal Design by the Boundary Element Method (Abstract)

Boundary Element Method for the Coupled Motion Problem of Fluid and Solid (Abstract)

The Boundary Element Method Applied to Some Quasi-Nonlinear Problems (Abstract)

The Boundary Element Methods of Ionized Plasma Diffusion Problem Under Some Orthogonal Curvilinear Coordinate Systems (Abstract)

Comparison between Boundary Element Method and Finite Element Method for Three-Dimensional Flow Over Spillway (Abstract)

A Boundary Integral Formulation for Transient Wave Problems (Abstract)

Influence of Friction on Contact Pressure in Boundary Element Analysis of Contact Problems (Abstract)

A Regular Indirect Method Using an Intermittent Auxiliary Boundary for Potential Problems

Deduction of Boundary Element Formulations Based on Variational Principles

A Direct Method for Deriving Fundamental Solution of Halfplane Problem

On Calculation of Integral Displacements and Stresses in the Region Near Surface of the Body by Boundary Element Method

Investigation in Improving the Computational Accuracy of Local "Uncracked Stress" in Pipe-Shaped Structure Using Isoparametric Boundary Element Method

The Coupling of BEM and FEM Used in Stress Analysis of the Structure on the Half Infinite Foundation

Dynamic Response of Multi-Storey Buildings on Layered Soil Due to Earthquake

Space-Time Variational Formulation for the Kirchoff Integral Equation

Contributors

