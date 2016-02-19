Boundary Elements
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference Beijing, China, 14–17 October 1986
Description
Boundary Elements contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Boundary Elements Methods held at Beijing, China on October 14-17, 1986. The conference aims at interchanging the developments of the boundary element method or the boundary integral equation method, as well as the techniques and advances in many engineering, physical, or mechanical field. The various papers presented in the conference are organized in this book into eight parts. Part I talks about engineering in general. Subsequent parts focus on fluid mechanics, thermo-mechanics, solid mechanics, and dynamics. Applications of boundary elements method to shell and plate analyses, as well as to other types of analysis, are also shown in other parts in this book.
Table of Contents
I. Engineering in General
Some Recent Investigation on Linear Elastic and Inelastic Problems for Solid Mechanics by Boundary Element Method
Progress in 3-D Boundary Element Analysis via Examples
On the Complete Solution of Differential Equations and Boundary Element Methods
Application of a Boundary Element Method in Geology
Large Deflection Analysis of Shallow Spherical Shell Using an Integral Equation Method
Applications of Boundary Element-Finite Element Combined Method to Three-Dimensional Viscoelastodynamic Problems
II. General Methods
The Coupling of BEM and FEM for Exterior Boundary Value Problems
Nonlinear Quasi-Static and Transient Response Analysis of Shallow Shells: Formulations and Interior/Boundary Element Algorithms
A New Integral Equation for Plane Harmonic Functions
Analysis of Consolidation by Boundary Integral Equation Method
Approximation of Boundary Condition at Infinity and its Application to Boundary Element Methods
On the Mathematical Foundations of the Boundary Element Methods
The Convergence of BEM for the Stationary Stokes Problem in Three Dimensions
An Algorithm for Solving Large System of Unsymmetric Linear Equations in Boundary Element Method
On Fredholm Operators in Elasticity (Abstract)
III. Fluid Mechanics and Thermo-Mechanics
Numerical Simulations of the Unsteady-State Incompressible Viscous Flows Using an Integral Equation
Boundary Element Method for Transonic Flow about Three Dimensional Wings
Seepage Flow Analysis of Elastic Porous Media by Boundary Elements
Studies on Green's Function Method for the Numerical Solution of Steady-State Incompressible Viscous Fluid Flow
Sound Propagation above Inhomogeneous Grounds: Integral Equations and Numerical Techniques
A Boundary Element Method for the Floating Body Problem
Integral Representation on Pressure Distribution
A Small Thermal Flow Solver
Boundary Finite Element Method for Heat Conduction Equation
Boundary Element Method to Solve Conjugate Heat Transfer Problems — The Case of Fully Developed Laminar Flow in Tubes
Boundary Element Method in Analyzing the Temperature Field
An Efficient Algorithm of BEM to Stefan Problems with Radiative Boundary Conditions
BEM Solution of Multi-Dimensional Heat Conduction Equations
IV. Solid Mechanics
Boundary Element Analysis in Plasticity and Mathematical Programming
Boundary Element Modeling of Crack Singularities in 3-D Elastostatics
An Alternative Quasi-Linear Solution of Elastoplasticity in Boundary Element Method
Investigation in Weighted Function and Optimization of Isoparametric Singular Boundary Elements Size in 3-D Crack Problem
On the BEM Solution of Rotationally Symmetrical Body Under Nonsymmetrical Surface Load
A Coupled Finite Element — Boundary Element Method for Three Dimensional Elastoplasticity Analysis
A New Method of BEM for Solving Orthotropic Plate with Hole
Solving Plane Thermoelasticity Problems by the Boundary Element Method
Improvement of the Boundary Element Method Applied to Contact Problems and Its Applications in 3-D Problems
Boundary Integral Method Applied to Photoelasticity
V. Plates and Shells
An Integral Equation Formulation for Elastic and Inelastic Shell Analysis
Finite Deflection Analysis of Heated Elastic Plates by the Boundary Element Method
Spline Boundary Element Method for Shallow Thin-shells
Boundary Element Analysis of Plate Bending Problem With Nonlinear Boundary Conditions
A Boundary Integral Equation for Anisotropic Plates with Simply-Supported Smooth Edges
Boundary Element Method for Kirchhoff Type Plate Bending Problems by the Nonsingular Integration Technique
Application of Boundary Element Method in Bending Problem of Thin Plates with Large Deflection
Boundary Element Analysis of Laminated Plates
Spline Boundary Element Method for Plate Bending Problems
VI. Dynamics
The Double Layer Potential for Periodic Elastic Waves in R3
Sound Radiation by a Baffled Cylindrical Shell: Boundary Elements Method and Fourier Series Solution
Mixed Method of BIEM and FEM to Solve Free Vibration of Reissner's Plate
Boundary Element Method for Two-dimensional Transient Elastodynamics
On the Analysis of the Dynamic Soil-Structure Interaction by a Hybrid Method (SH-Waves)
A Simplified Boundary Integral Equation Formulation for Free Vibration Analysis of Thin Plate
Three Dimensional Dynamic Response of the Ship-Wave Interaction by Coupling BE/FE
Application of the Boundary Element Method in Coupling Vibration of Fluid-Structure System
Application of Triangular and Rectangular Boundary Elements to the Analysis of Soil-Foundation Dynamic Interactions
Dynamic Soil-Structure Interaction Problem including Viscous Damping
VII. Applications
BIE Applied to 3D Transient Thermo-Elasticity
Application of Coupled FEM-BEM Analysis for Three-Dimensional Tunnel Analysis
Boundary Element Technique in Infinite and Semi-Infinite Plane Domain
Improvement of Structural Design of Heald Frame Beams
An Analysis on the Consolidation of Soft Clay Foundation by Boundary Element Method
Shape Optimization of Gravity Dam by BEM
An Advanced Boundary Element Approach with Application on Structures of Tall Buildings
A Boundary Element - Finite Element Method of Analysis for Viscoelasticic Stress in Tunnels
The Application of Non-Linear Boundary Element Method in Cut-and-Fill Mining Systems
The Basic Solution of the Three Dimensional Anchor Bolt Element and the Numerical of BEM
Nonlinear Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Deep Beam by Boundary Element Method
The Correction for Indirect Boundary Element Method
Coupling Method Applied to Elastoplastic Problems in Hydraulic Engineering
VIII. Miscellaneous
Viscoelastic Boundary Element Method for Analyzing Polymer Crazing as Quasi-Fracture (Abstract)
Two-dimensional Shape Optimal Design by the Boundary Element Method (Abstract)
Boundary Element Method for the Coupled Motion Problem of Fluid and Solid (Abstract)
The Boundary Element Method Applied to Some Quasi-Nonlinear Problems (Abstract)
The Boundary Element Methods of Ionized Plasma Diffusion Problem Under Some Orthogonal Curvilinear Coordinate Systems (Abstract)
Comparison between Boundary Element Method and Finite Element Method for Three-Dimensional Flow Over Spillway (Abstract)
A Boundary Integral Formulation for Transient Wave Problems (Abstract)
Influence of Friction on Contact Pressure in Boundary Element Analysis of Contact Problems (Abstract)
A Regular Indirect Method Using an Intermittent Auxiliary Boundary for Potential Problems
Deduction of Boundary Element Formulations Based on Variational Principles
A Direct Method for Deriving Fundamental Solution of Halfplane Problem
On Calculation of Integral Displacements and Stresses in the Region Near Surface of the Body by Boundary Element Method
Investigation in Improving the Computational Accuracy of Local "Uncracked Stress" in Pipe-Shaped Structure Using Isoparametric Boundary Element Method
The Coupling of BEM and FEM Used in Stress Analysis of the Structure on the Half Infinite Foundation
Dynamic Response of Multi-Storey Buildings on Layered Soil Due to Earthquake
Space-Time Variational Formulation for the Kirchoff Integral Equation
Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 742
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146669