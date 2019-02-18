Bottled and Packaged Water
1st Edition
Volume 4: The Science of Beverages
Description
Bottled and Packaged Water, Volume Four in The Science of Beverages series, offers great perspectives on current trends in drinking water research, quality control techniques, packaging strategies, and current concerns in the field, thus revealing the most novel standards in the industry. As consumer demand for bottled and packaged water has increased, the need for scientists and researchers to understand how to analyze water quality, safety, and control are essential. This all-encompassing resource for research and development in this flourishing field covers everything from sensory and chemical composition, to materials and manufacturing.
Key Features
- Presents a detailed analysis and sensory characteristics of water to foster research and innovation
- Provides the latest technological advancements and microbiological characterization methods in the field
- Includes regulatory tools for beverage packaging to help industry personnel maintain compliance
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia). Food industry quality control managers, analysts working in the private and public sector dealing with water analysis and water safety-control and of course students under- and post-graduate students and finally consumers and non-government organisations interested in safety of water consumers
Table of Contents
1. Mineral and Bottled Water as Natural Beverages
Nguyen Dinh Chau, Barbara Tomaszewska
2. The World Around Bottled Water
Bhawana Jain, Ajaya K. Singh, Md. Abu Bin Hasan Susan
3. Study of Water Quality of Packaged and Municipal Supply Water Drinking Water with Performance Evaluation of Stand-Alone Filters
Dr. Pankaj Kumar Roy, Mr. Susanta Ray, and Prof. Arunabha Majumder
4. Water Purification Technologies
Asif Ahmad, Tauseef Azam
5. Multielement and Isotopic Characterization of Bottled Mineral Waters on the Romanian Market
Cezara Voica, Gabriela Cristea, Ioana Feher
6. Evaluation of Water Quality Available for Direct Use and in Beverages in Agra (India)
Ashish Kumar
7. Chemical Sensors for Water Potability Assessment
Larisa Lvova, Corrado Di Natale, Roberto Paolesse
8. Microbiological and Chemical Characterization of Bottled Waters
Mihaela Magdalena Mitache, Liliana Neagu, Carmen Curutiu, Alina Holban, Elena-Gabriela Pizamosca Iordache, Mariana Carmen Chifiriuc
9. Advanced Biodegradable Materials for Water and Beverages Packaging
Irina Gheorghe, Paulina Anastasiu, Grigore Mihaescu, Lia-Mara Ditu
10. Contribution of Mineral and Tap Water to the Dietary Intake of As, B, Ca, Ce, Cu, F, La, Li, Mo, Ni, P, Pb, Sr, U and Zn by Humans
Ewald Schnug, Rula Hassoun, Kristin Holzhausen, Frank Jacobs, and Silvia H Haneklaus
11. Significance of Geographical, Hydrogeological and Hydrogeochemical Origin for the Elemental Composition of Bottled German Mineral Waters
Ewald Schnug, Silvia Haneklaus, Ullrich Hundhausen, Friedhart Knolle, Frank Jacobs, and Manfred Birke
12. Characterization of Bioactive Compounds in Flavored Waters and Fruit Juices
M. Fátima Barroso, Ana P. Carvalho, Manuela Correia, M. J. Ramalhosa, Cristina Delerue-Matos, Clara Grosso
13. Plants Infused Water as Preferred Healthy Drinks
Kokila Thiagarajah, Mei Kying Ong, Lai Kuan Teh, and Huey Shi Lye
14. Main Microbiological Pollutants of Bottled Waters and Beverages
Carmen Curutiu , Florin Iordache, Petruta Gurban, Veronica Lazar, Carmen Chifiriuc
15. Industrial Energy Use and Energy Saving Potentials in Nigeria: Case Study of Food Manufacturing Industries
Sunday Olayinka Oyedepo
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157046
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152720
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania