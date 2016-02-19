Perspectives in Experimental Biology: Volume 2, Botany is a collection of papers presented at a special meeting held at the University of Cambridge from July 16th to 19th, 1974. This volume comprises several topics of interest in the field of botany. This book covers a wide range of topics in plant physiology including cell cycling in meristems; leaf growth; photoperiodic induction of flowering in plants; grain yield; and the role of hormones in plant morphogenesis. It also discusses the growth and development of chloroplasts, etioplasts, and plastids. The remaining chapters discuss the biosynthesis of glutamine, amino acids, proteins and transport processes in plant cells, algal membranes, root systems, and the whole plant. This volume is of interest to young researchers of experimental biology and undergraduates who seek a source of reference to various biological topics.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1. Introduction

In Praise of Experiments

Multiple Interactions between Factors That Control Cells and Development

2. Growth and Development

Quantitative Aspects of Leaf Growth

Control of Flower Initiation in Long- and Short-Day Plantâ€”A Common Model Approach

Physiology of Grain Yield in Wheat

3. Hormonal Regulation of Growth and Development

Exogenous and Endogenous Growth-regulating Substances in Studies on Plant Morphogenesis

Identification of Auxin in Growing Plant Organs and Its Role in Geotropism

Control of Cell Shape and Cell Size by the Dual Regulation of Auxin and Ethylene

Endogenous Cytokinins as Growth Regulators

Recent Studies on Abscisic and Phaseic Acids

4. Pheromones

Physiology of Sexual Reproduction in Mucorales

5. Plastid Development and Senescence

Chloroplast Development in Greening Leaves

Plastid Development in Isolated Etiochloroplasts and Isolated Etioplasts

The Nature and Regulation of Senescence in Plastids

6. Carbon Metabolism in Photosynthesis C4 Photosynthesis

Ribulose Bisphosphate Carboxylaseâ€”An Enigma Resolved?

7. Symbiosis

Autotrophic Endosymbionts of Invertebrates

Interchange of Metabolites in Biotrophic Symbioses between Angiosperms and Fungi

8. Nitrogen Metabolism

Nitrate and Urea Assimilation by Algae

Regulation of Glutamine Metabolism in Fungi with Particular

Reference to the Food Yeast Candida utilis

Amino Acids: Occurrence, Biosynthesis and Analogue Behaviour in Plants

9. Protein Synthesis and Its Regulation

Quantitative Regulation of Gene Activity

The Search for Plant Messenger RNA

Molecular Basis of Cell Differentiation in Blastocladiella Emersonii

Protein Turnover in Plants

Photocontrol of Enzyme Activity

Nitrogen Assimilation and Protein Synthesis in Plant Cell Cultures

10. Secondary Metabolites

Enzymic Controls in the Biosynthesis of Lignin and Flavonoids

11. Transport and Secretory Processes

Accumulation of Ions in Plant Cell Vacuoles

Transport at Algal Membranes

Ionic Gradients in Higher Plant Tissues

Ion Transport in Root Systems

Root Structure and Functionâ€”An Integrated Approach

Metabolic Processes in Roots Related to Absorption and

Transport of Phosphate

Regulation of Ion Transport in the Whole Plant

Aspects of Leaf Water Relations and Stomatal Functioning

Mechanisms Involved in Turgor Changes of Guard Cells

Enzyme Secretion and Digest Uptake in Carnivorous Plants

Absorption and Transport of Calcium in the Stalked Glands of Drosera capensis

Secretory Processes in Seaweeds

Author Index

Subject Index

