Botany
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fiftieth Anniversary Meeting of the Society for Experimental Biology
Description
Perspectives in Experimental Biology: Volume 2, Botany is a collection of papers presented at a special meeting held at the University of Cambridge from July 16th to 19th, 1974. This volume comprises several topics of interest in the field of botany.
This book covers a wide range of topics in plant physiology including cell cycling in meristems; leaf growth; photoperiodic induction of flowering in plants; grain yield; and the role of hormones in plant morphogenesis. It also discusses the growth and development of chloroplasts, etioplasts, and plastids. The remaining chapters discuss the biosynthesis of glutamine, amino acids, proteins and transport processes in plant cells, algal membranes, root systems, and the whole plant.
This volume is of interest to young researchers of experimental biology and undergraduates who seek a source of reference to various biological topics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
In Praise of Experiments
Multiple Interactions between Factors That Control Cells and Development
2. Growth and Development
Quantitative Aspects of Leaf Growth
Control of Flower Initiation in Long- and Short-Day Plantâ€”A Common Model Approach
Physiology of Grain Yield in Wheat
3. Hormonal Regulation of Growth and Development
Exogenous and Endogenous Growth-regulating Substances in Studies on Plant Morphogenesis
Identification of Auxin in Growing Plant Organs and Its Role in Geotropism
Control of Cell Shape and Cell Size by the Dual Regulation of Auxin and Ethylene
Endogenous Cytokinins as Growth Regulators
Recent Studies on Abscisic and Phaseic Acids
4. Pheromones
Physiology of Sexual Reproduction in Mucorales
5. Plastid Development and Senescence
Chloroplast Development in Greening Leaves
Plastid Development in Isolated Etiochloroplasts and Isolated Etioplasts
The Nature and Regulation of Senescence in Plastids
6. Carbon Metabolism in Photosynthesis C4 Photosynthesis
Ribulose Bisphosphate Carboxylaseâ€”An Enigma Resolved?
7. Symbiosis
Autotrophic Endosymbionts of Invertebrates
Interchange of Metabolites in Biotrophic Symbioses between Angiosperms and Fungi
8. Nitrogen Metabolism
Nitrate and Urea Assimilation by Algae
Regulation of Glutamine Metabolism in Fungi with Particular
Reference to the Food Yeast Candida utilis
Amino Acids: Occurrence, Biosynthesis and Analogue Behaviour in Plants
9. Protein Synthesis and Its Regulation
Quantitative Regulation of Gene Activity
The Search for Plant Messenger RNA
Molecular Basis of Cell Differentiation in Blastocladiella Emersonii
Protein Turnover in Plants
Photocontrol of Enzyme Activity
Nitrogen Assimilation and Protein Synthesis in Plant Cell Cultures
10. Secondary Metabolites
Enzymic Controls in the Biosynthesis of Lignin and Flavonoids
11. Transport and Secretory Processes
Accumulation of Ions in Plant Cell Vacuoles
Transport at Algal Membranes
Ionic Gradients in Higher Plant Tissues
Ion Transport in Root Systems
Root Structure and Functionâ€”An Integrated Approach
Metabolic Processes in Roots Related to Absorption and
Transport of Phosphate
Regulation of Ion Transport in the Whole Plant
Aspects of Leaf Water Relations and Stomatal Functioning
Mechanisms Involved in Turgor Changes of Guard Cells
Enzyme Secretion and Digest Uptake in Carnivorous Plants
Absorption and Transport of Calcium in the Stalked Glands of Drosera capensis
Secretory Processes in Seaweeds
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149172