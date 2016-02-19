Boron Hydride Chemistry covers the significant contributions of boron hydride research in the subjects of bonding, structure, and stereochemistry. This book contains 12 chapters that illustrate the merging of certain areas of boron hydride chemistry with other disciplines, such as organic, organometallic, and transition metal chemistry. After providing an overview of the general geometric, stereochemical, and dynamic stereochemical features of boron hydrides, this book goes on exploring the bonding theory and theoretical research on boron hydrides, with an emphasis on boron hydrides that have open polyhedral structures. These topics are followed by discussions on gas phase and solution reactions of borane and substituted boranes. A chapter focuses on the chemistry of cations containing boron atoms bonded to hydrogen. The remaining chapters examine the syntheses, structures, bonding, spectral properties, and chemistry of specific boron hydrides, including borazines, closo-boron hydrides, carboranes, icosahedral carboranes, and close- and nido-heteroboranes. Inorganic chemists and researchers, teachers, and undergraduate inorganic chemistry students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

I. Reflections

II. The Three-Center Bonding Concept

III. The Generalized Three-Center Concept

IV. Precis of Structural Data for Clusters, Boron Hydrides and Coordination Compounds

V. Dynamic Stereochemistry

References

Chapter 2 Advances in Theoretical Studies of Boron Hydrides and Carboranes

I. Introduction

II. Self-Consistent Field (SCF) Theory

III. SCF Results and Localization in Borane and Carboranes

IV. Localized Orbitals and Three-Center Bond Theories

V. Appendix I

VI. Appendix II

References

Chapter 3 Nido- and Arachno-Boron Hydrides

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Structures and Structural Relationships

IV. Application of nmr Spectroscopy to Structural Problems

V. Chemical Relationships

References

Chapter 4 Gas Phase Reactions of Borane

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Reactivity and Active Intermediates

III. Some Elementary Reactions of Borane

IV. Reinterpretation of Some Selected Complex Systems

V. The Role of Borane in Some Ligand Displacement Reactions of the Type L' + LBH3 L'BH3 + L

References

Chapter 5 Solution Reactions of Borane and Substituted Boranes

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Reactions of Borane

III. Alkylboranes

IV. Hydroboration of Alkadienes and Alkynes

V. Reactions of Boranes with Other Functional Groups

VI. Heterosubstituted Boranes

References

Chapter 6 Boron Cations

I. Introduction

II. Singly Charged Cations

III. Doubly and Triply Charged Cations

References

Chapter 7 Borazines

I. Introduction

II. Structures, Bonding, and Spectroscopic Properties of Borazines

III. Syntheses of Borazines

IV. Chemistry of the Borazines

References

Chapter 8 Closo-Boron Hydrides

I. Introduction

II. Bonding and Electronic Structure

III. Syntheses

IV. Some Primary Reactions and Properties

V. Substitution Reactions

References

Chapter 9 Icosahedral Carboranes

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Bonding

III. Synthesis

IV. Metalation Reactions of the Icosahedral Carboranes

V. Halogenation of the C2B10H12 Carboranes

VI. Organic Chemistry of the C2B10H12 Carboranes

VII. Inorganic Chemistry of the C2B10H12 Carboranes

VIII. Carborane-Based Polymers

IX. Icosahedral Cage Degradation

References

Chapter 10 Carboranes

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Bonding

III. Spectroscopic Properties

IV. General Methods of Preparation

V. Chemical Properties

References

Chapter 11 Close-Heteroboranes Exclusive of Carboranes

I. Introduction

II. Icosahedral Systems

III. Nonicosahedral Complexes

IV. Polyhedral Expansion Reactions

References

Chapter 12 Nido-Heteroboranes

I. Introduction

II. Covalent Compounds of BH4- and BH3

III. Three- and Four-Atom Systems

IV. Five- and Six-Atom Systems

V. Seven- and Eight-Atom Systems

VI. Nine- and Ten-Atom Nido-Heteroboranes

VII. Eleven-Atom Nido-Heteroboranes

VIII. Derivatives of B9C2H13

References

Author Index

Subject Index



