Boron Hydride Chemistry covers the significant contributions of boron hydride research in the subjects of bonding, structure, and stereochemistry. This book contains 12 chapters that illustrate the merging of certain areas of boron hydride chemistry with other disciplines, such as organic, organometallic, and transition metal chemistry. After providing an overview of the general geometric, stereochemical, and dynamic stereochemical features of boron hydrides, this book goes on exploring the bonding theory and theoretical research on boron hydrides, with an emphasis on boron hydrides that have open polyhedral structures. These topics are followed by discussions on gas phase and solution reactions of borane and substituted boranes. A chapter focuses on the chemistry of cations containing boron atoms bonded to hydrogen. The remaining chapters examine the syntheses, structures, bonding, spectral properties, and chemistry of specific boron hydrides, including borazines, closo-boron hydrides, carboranes, icosahedral carboranes, and close- and nido-heteroboranes. Inorganic chemists and researchers, teachers, and undergraduate inorganic chemistry students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Reflections
II. The Three-Center Bonding Concept
III. The Generalized Three-Center Concept
IV. Precis of Structural Data for Clusters, Boron Hydrides and Coordination Compounds
V. Dynamic Stereochemistry
References
Chapter 2 Advances in Theoretical Studies of Boron Hydrides and Carboranes
I. Introduction
II. Self-Consistent Field (SCF) Theory
III. SCF Results and Localization in Borane and Carboranes
IV. Localized Orbitals and Three-Center Bond Theories
V. Appendix I
VI. Appendix II
References
Chapter 3 Nido- and Arachno-Boron Hydrides
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Structures and Structural Relationships
IV. Application of nmr Spectroscopy to Structural Problems
V. Chemical Relationships
References
Chapter 4 Gas Phase Reactions of Borane
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Reactivity and Active Intermediates
III. Some Elementary Reactions of Borane
IV. Reinterpretation of Some Selected Complex Systems
V. The Role of Borane in Some Ligand Displacement Reactions of the Type L' + LBH3 L'BH3 + L
References
Chapter 5 Solution Reactions of Borane and Substituted Boranes
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Reactions of Borane
III. Alkylboranes
IV. Hydroboration of Alkadienes and Alkynes
V. Reactions of Boranes with Other Functional Groups
VI. Heterosubstituted Boranes
References
Chapter 6 Boron Cations
I. Introduction
II. Singly Charged Cations
III. Doubly and Triply Charged Cations
References
Chapter 7 Borazines
I. Introduction
II. Structures, Bonding, and Spectroscopic Properties of Borazines
III. Syntheses of Borazines
IV. Chemistry of the Borazines
References
Chapter 8 Closo-Boron Hydrides
I. Introduction
II. Bonding and Electronic Structure
III. Syntheses
IV. Some Primary Reactions and Properties
V. Substitution Reactions
References
Chapter 9 Icosahedral Carboranes
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Bonding
III. Synthesis
IV. Metalation Reactions of the Icosahedral Carboranes
V. Halogenation of the C2B10H12 Carboranes
VI. Organic Chemistry of the C2B10H12 Carboranes
VII. Inorganic Chemistry of the C2B10H12 Carboranes
VIII. Carborane-Based Polymers
IX. Icosahedral Cage Degradation
References
Chapter 10 Carboranes
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Bonding
III. Spectroscopic Properties
IV. General Methods of Preparation
V. Chemical Properties
References
Chapter 11 Close-Heteroboranes Exclusive of Carboranes
I. Introduction
II. Icosahedral Systems
III. Nonicosahedral Complexes
IV. Polyhedral Expansion Reactions
References
Chapter 12 Nido-Heteroboranes
I. Introduction
II. Covalent Compounds of BH4- and BH3
III. Three- and Four-Atom Systems
IV. Five- and Six-Atom Systems
V. Seven- and Eight-Atom Systems
VI. Nine- and Ten-Atom Nido-Heteroboranes
VII. Eleven-Atom Nido-Heteroboranes
VIII. Derivatives of B9C2H13
References
