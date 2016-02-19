Boron Chemistry – 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080252568, 9781483156644

Boron Chemistry – 4

1st Edition

Plenary and Session Lectures Presented at the Fourth International Meeting on Boron Chemistry, Salt Lake City and Snowbird, Utah, USA, 9-13 July 1979

Editors: Robert W. Parry Goji Kodama
eBook ISBN: 9781483156644
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 170
Description

Boron Chemistry - 4 covers the proceedings of the Fourth International Meeting on Boron Chemistry. The book contains invited plenary lectures and session lectures given during the conference. The text discusses several topics concerning boron chemistry, such as conceptual advances in boron chemistry; cluster compounds and carboranes; and organometallic compounds containing boron ligands, boron clusters, or carboranes. This monograph also explains boranes as reagents in organic chemistry; organoboranes; chemistry of smaller boranes; and applications of the boranes. This book will be of great interest to researchers whose line of work involves a certain aspect of boron.

Table of Contents


Organizing Committee

Preface

Acknowledgment

Boron Compounds: Topics, 1979

Borane Clusters, Metal Clusters, and Catalysis

Patterns in Cluster Chemistry: Boranes as Model Systems

From Sodium Borohydride to 1,2-Dicarba-closo-Dodecarboranes

B-Metallated Dicarba-closo-Dodecaboranes(l2)

Some Aspects of Organoborate Chemistry

Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Pentaborane(9)

Syntheses and Reactions of Cyclic Diboraethene

Some Physical and Chemical Consequences of the Iron Tricarbonyl Fragment in Borane Cages

Preparative and Mechanistic Studies on Simple and Heterocyclic Boron Compounds

Synthesis and Biological Activity of Boron Analogues of the α-Amino Acids and Related Compounds

"Non-Classical" Carbocations, Isoelectronic and Isostructural Carbon Copies of Polyboranes; Conservation of Chemical Shift

Boron Hydrides: Perspective and Prospect

Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156644

About the Editor

Robert W. Parry

Goji Kodama

