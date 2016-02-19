Boron Chemistry – 4
1st Edition
Plenary and Session Lectures Presented at the Fourth International Meeting on Boron Chemistry, Salt Lake City and Snowbird, Utah, USA, 9-13 July 1979
Description
Boron Chemistry - 4 covers the proceedings of the Fourth International Meeting on Boron Chemistry. The book contains invited plenary lectures and session lectures given during the conference. The text discusses several topics concerning boron chemistry, such as conceptual advances in boron chemistry; cluster compounds and carboranes; and organometallic compounds containing boron ligands, boron clusters, or carboranes. This monograph also explains boranes as reagents in organic chemistry; organoboranes; chemistry of smaller boranes; and applications of the boranes. This book will be of great interest to researchers whose line of work involves a certain aspect of boron.
Table of Contents
Boron Compounds: Topics, 1979
Borane Clusters, Metal Clusters, and Catalysis
Patterns in Cluster Chemistry: Boranes as Model Systems
From Sodium Borohydride to 1,2-Dicarba-closo-Dodecarboranes
B-Metallated Dicarba-closo-Dodecaboranes(l2)
Some Aspects of Organoborate Chemistry
Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Pentaborane(9)
Syntheses and Reactions of Cyclic Diboraethene
Some Physical and Chemical Consequences of the Iron Tricarbonyl Fragment in Borane Cages
Preparative and Mechanistic Studies on Simple and Heterocyclic Boron Compounds
Synthesis and Biological Activity of Boron Analogues of the α-Amino Acids and Related Compounds
"Non-Classical" Carbocations, Isoelectronic and Isostructural Carbon Copies of Polyboranes; Conservation of Chemical Shift
Boron Hydrides: Perspective and Prospect
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156644