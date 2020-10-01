Boosting the Knowledge Economy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347729

Boosting the Knowledge Economy

1st Edition

Learning Services in Educational, Cultural and Corporate Environments

Editors: Francisco Javier Calzada-Prado
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347729
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

Part 1 Rights: Copyright basics
1. Digital rights management and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act
2. Types of digital content
3. Best practices regarding copyrights and digital content
4. Challenges to fair use

Part 2 Formats: Three components of eBooks
5. Creating eBooks
6. Touchscreen devices and apps

Part 3 Vibrancy: Publishing support
7. Academic support with digital content
8. Conclusion

Description

A traditional and often underestimated mission, learning services provision is increasingly being perceived by libraries, archives, museums and companies as an invaluable strategy to facilitate knowledge creation and innovation in the context of a knowledge-driven society. Boosting the Knowledge Economy provides a fresh look at this key area, presenting a comprehensive, international and up-to-date overview of learning services, from the basic concepts to cutting-edge practices and guidance on developing learning programs. The first chapters introduce knowledge economy and learning services. The following chapters discuss learning services in the context of different institutions, such as libraries and museums. The remaining chapters explore principles and strategies of implementing learning services, implications for the LIS profession and a conclusion.

Key Features

  • Presents a contemporary view on DRM and fair use for librarians in the context of contemporary technology
  • Addresses file standards in relation to devices in libraries
  • Demonstrates ways that librarians can support and engage students using emerging digital technologies
  • Identifies low- or no-cost solutions available to assist librarians to fully engage with users through technology in the digital milieu

Readership

Librarians and teachers involved in academic pedagogy; students in various disciplines, including (but not limited to) library and information sciences, Internet studies, and communication studies

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347729

About the Editors

Francisco Javier Calzada-Prado Editor

Francisco Calzada-Prado is Assistant Professor at the Library and Information Science Department, Carlos III University of Madrid. His research focuses on exploring innovative services aimed at facilitating learning and research in different environments. He is author of a book on the contribution of academic libraries to the production and exploitation of learning content in Higher Education. He has also authored and co-authored several peer-reviewed book chapters, conference papers and journal articles on related topics. He has been visiting research fellow at the Information School, Syracuse University (USA), the Center for Digital Library Research, Strathclyde University (UK), the London Knowledge Lab, Institute of Education, University of London (UK) and the School of Information, University of Washington (USA), among others.

Affiliations and Expertise

Library and Information Science Department, Carlos III University of Madrid, Spain

