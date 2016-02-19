Bonn Workshop on Combinatorial Optimization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444863669, 9780080871776

Bonn Workshop on Combinatorial Optimization, Volume 66

1st Edition

Editors: A. Bachem M. Grötschel B. Korte
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444863669
eBook ISBN: 9780080871776
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
72.95
58.36
58.36
54.95
43.96
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
188.00
188.00
140.00
112.00
112.00
175.00
140.00
140.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444863669
eBook ISBN:
9780080871776

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A. Bachem Editor

M. Grötschel Editor

B. Korte Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.