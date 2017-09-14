Bone Tumor Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545747, 9780323545754

Bone Tumor Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 10-3

1st Edition

Authors: Judith Bovée
eBook ISBN: 9780323545754
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545747
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2017
Table of Contents

Surgical Pathology Clinics

Bone Tumor Pathology

Preface: Molecular pathology of bone tumors; what have we learned and how

does it affect daily practice?

Bone-Forming Tumors

Integrating Morphology and Genetics in the Diagnosis of Cartilage

Giant Cell–Containing Tumors of Bone

Ewing Sarcoma, an Update on Molecular Pathology with Therapeutic Implications

Update on Families of Round Cell Sarcomas Other than Classical Ewing Sarcomas

Vascular Tumors of Bone: The Evolvement of a Classification Based on Molecular Developments

Notochordal Tumors: An Update on Molecular Pathology with Therapeutic Implications

Myoepithelial Tumors of Bone

Hematopoietic Tumors Primarily Presenting in Bone

Bone-Related Lesions of the Jaws

Soft Tissue Tumors Rarely Presenting Primary in Bone; Diagnostic Pitfalls

Conditions Simulating Primary Bone Neoplasms

Tumor Syndromes That Include Bone Tumors: An Update

Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. Judith V.M.G. Bovée, will discuss the latest updates in Bone Tumor Pathology. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Molecular pathology of bone tumors; Ewing sarcoma; Ewing-like tumors; Vascular tumors of bone; Giant cell containing tumours of bone; Cartilaginous tumours; bone forming tumours; jaw tumours, among others.

About the Authors

Judith Bovée Author

Leiden University Medical Center

