Bone Tumor Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 10-3
1st Edition
Surgical Pathology Clinics
Bone Tumor Pathology
Preface: Molecular pathology of bone tumors; what have we learned and how
does it affect daily practice?
Bone-Forming Tumors
Integrating Morphology and Genetics in the Diagnosis of Cartilage
Giant Cell–Containing Tumors of Bone
Ewing Sarcoma, an Update on Molecular Pathology with Therapeutic Implications
Update on Families of Round Cell Sarcomas Other than Classical Ewing Sarcomas
Vascular Tumors of Bone: The Evolvement of a Classification Based on Molecular Developments
Notochordal Tumors: An Update on Molecular Pathology with Therapeutic Implications
Myoepithelial Tumors of Bone
Hematopoietic Tumors Primarily Presenting in Bone
Bone-Related Lesions of the Jaws
Soft Tissue Tumors Rarely Presenting Primary in Bone; Diagnostic Pitfalls
Conditions Simulating Primary Bone Neoplasms
Tumor Syndromes That Include Bone Tumors: An Update
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. Judith V.M.G. Bovée, will discuss the latest updates in Bone Tumor Pathology. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Molecular pathology of bone tumors; Ewing sarcoma; Ewing-like tumors; Vascular tumors of bone; Giant cell containing tumours of bone; Cartilaginous tumours; bone forming tumours; jaw tumours, among others.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545754
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545747
Judith Bovée Author
Leiden University Medical Center