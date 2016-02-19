Bone Mineral Metabolism in Cancer
1st Edition
Recent Results in Cancer Research
Description
Recent Results in Cancer Research: Bone Mineral Metabolism in Cancer presents the clinical approach to bone tissue metabolism, which depends on studying the plasma state, renal handling, kinetics, and balance of calcium and inorganic phosphate. This book discusses the problems of bone mineral metabolism in patients with cancer. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the two major phases of bone mineral, namely, amorphous calcium phosphate and crystalline bone apatite. This text then examines the plasma state and renal handling of calcium and inorganic phosphate under controlled metabolic conditions. Other chapters consider the variability of each parameter in the majority of patients without bone secondaries. This book discusses as well the normal remodeling of bone in fertile-age women. The final chapter deals with the plasma state, renal handling, and kinetics of calcium and phosphate in plasmacytoma patients. This book is a valuable resource for oncologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 General Outlines of Bone Tissue Metabolism
1. Structure and Function of Bone Cells
2. Structure and Function of Bone Matrix
2.1. Collagen
2.2. Ground Substance
3. Bone Mineral
Chemistry and Structure of Bone Mineral
Amorphous/Crystalline Mineral Composition
Properties of Bone Mineral
Mineralization of Bone
Regulation of Mineralization
Resorption of Bone Mineral
Chapter 2 General Outlines of a Clinical Approach to Bone Tissue Metabolism
1. Calcium Metabolism
Calcium Absorption
Calcium in Body Fluids
Renal Handling of Calcium
Bone Calcium Accretion and Resorption
Application of Tracer Kinetics to Calcium Metabolism
Skeletal Hormones and Calcium Metabolism
2. Inorganic Phosphate Metabolism
Phosphate in Body Fluids
Renal Handling of Phosphate
Application of Tracer Kinetics to Phosphate Metabolism
Skeletal Hormones and Phosphate Metabolism
3. Collagen Metabolism and Urinary Hydroxyproline
4. Pyrophosphate Metabolism and Urinary Pyrophosphate
Chapter 3 Methods of Studying Bone Mineral Metabolism
1. Plasma State and Renal Handling of Calcium and Phosphate
General Design of Study
Preparation and Ultrafiltration of Plasma
Preparation of Urine
Calculation of Diffusible Calcium and Phosphate
Calculation of Renal Handling of Calcium and Phosphate
2. Kinetics of Calcium Metabolism
General Design of Study
Tracers
Kinetic Study
Preparation of Samples for Analysis and Radioactivity Determinations
Preliminary Presentation of Data
3. Kinetics of Inorganic Phosphate Metabolism
General Design of Study
Tracer
Kinetic Study
Preparation of Samples for Analysis and Radioactivity Determination
Preliminary Presentation of Data
4. Multicompartmental Analysis of Calcium and Phosphate Kinetics
5. Urinary Pyrophosphate
6. Other Methods
Chapter 4 The Metabolism of Bone Mineral in Malignancy without Evidence of Bone Destruction
1. Metabolism of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate
1.1. Clinical Material
1.2. Results
2. Effects of Castration on Plasma State and Renal Handling of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate
2.1. Clinical Material
2.2. Results
3. Discussion
3.1. Plasma State of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate
3.2. Renal Handling of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate
3.3. Effects of Castration on Bone Mineral Metabolism
3.4. Calcium Kinetics
3.5. Phosphate Kinetics
Chapter 5 The Metabolism of Bone Mineral in Malignancy with Bone Lesions
1. Patients with Plasmacytoma
1.1. Clinical Material
1.2. Results
2. Patients with Cancer of the Breast
2.1. Clinical Material
2.2. Results
3. Discussion
3.1. Patients with Plasmacytoma
3.2. Patients with Cancer of the Breast
General Summary
Appendix An Analytical Solution of the Parallel Three-Compartment Open System Model
Notations
Analysis
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193052