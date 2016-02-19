Recent Results in Cancer Research: Bone Mineral Metabolism in Cancer presents the clinical approach to bone tissue metabolism, which depends on studying the plasma state, renal handling, kinetics, and balance of calcium and inorganic phosphate. This book discusses the problems of bone mineral metabolism in patients with cancer. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the two major phases of bone mineral, namely, amorphous calcium phosphate and crystalline bone apatite. This text then examines the plasma state and renal handling of calcium and inorganic phosphate under controlled metabolic conditions. Other chapters consider the variability of each parameter in the majority of patients without bone secondaries. This book discusses as well the normal remodeling of bone in fertile-age women. The final chapter deals with the plasma state, renal handling, and kinetics of calcium and phosphate in plasmacytoma patients. This book is a valuable resource for oncologists.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 General Outlines of Bone Tissue Metabolism

1. Structure and Function of Bone Cells

2. Structure and Function of Bone Matrix

2.1. Collagen

2.2. Ground Substance

3. Bone Mineral

Chemistry and Structure of Bone Mineral

Amorphous/Crystalline Mineral Composition

Properties of Bone Mineral

Mineralization of Bone

Regulation of Mineralization

Resorption of Bone Mineral

Chapter 2 General Outlines of a Clinical Approach to Bone Tissue Metabolism

1. Calcium Metabolism

Calcium Absorption

Calcium in Body Fluids

Renal Handling of Calcium

Bone Calcium Accretion and Resorption

Application of Tracer Kinetics to Calcium Metabolism

Skeletal Hormones and Calcium Metabolism

2. Inorganic Phosphate Metabolism

Phosphate in Body Fluids

Renal Handling of Phosphate

Application of Tracer Kinetics to Phosphate Metabolism

Skeletal Hormones and Phosphate Metabolism

3. Collagen Metabolism and Urinary Hydroxyproline

4. Pyrophosphate Metabolism and Urinary Pyrophosphate

Chapter 3 Methods of Studying Bone Mineral Metabolism

1. Plasma State and Renal Handling of Calcium and Phosphate

General Design of Study

Preparation and Ultrafiltration of Plasma

Preparation of Urine

Calculation of Diffusible Calcium and Phosphate

Calculation of Renal Handling of Calcium and Phosphate

2. Kinetics of Calcium Metabolism

General Design of Study

Tracers

Kinetic Study

Preparation of Samples for Analysis and Radioactivity Determinations

Preliminary Presentation of Data

3. Kinetics of Inorganic Phosphate Metabolism

General Design of Study

Tracer

Kinetic Study

Preparation of Samples for Analysis and Radioactivity Determination

Preliminary Presentation of Data

4. Multicompartmental Analysis of Calcium and Phosphate Kinetics

5. Urinary Pyrophosphate

6. Other Methods

Chapter 4 The Metabolism of Bone Mineral in Malignancy without Evidence of Bone Destruction

1. Metabolism of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate

1.1. Clinical Material

1.2. Results

2. Effects of Castration on Plasma State and Renal Handling of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate

2.1. Clinical Material

2.2. Results

3. Discussion

3.1. Plasma State of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate

3.2. Renal Handling of Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate

3.3. Effects of Castration on Bone Mineral Metabolism

3.4. Calcium Kinetics

3.5. Phosphate Kinetics

Chapter 5 The Metabolism of Bone Mineral in Malignancy with Bone Lesions

1. Patients with Plasmacytoma

1.1. Clinical Material

1.2. Results

2. Patients with Cancer of the Breast

2.1. Clinical Material

2.2. Results

3. Discussion

3.1. Patients with Plasmacytoma

3.2. Patients with Cancer of the Breast

General Summary

Appendix An Analytical Solution of the Parallel Three-Compartment Open System Model

Notations

Analysis

References

Subject Index

