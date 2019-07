Bone Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 46-1

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Albert Shieh of UCLA, is devoted to Bone Disorders. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Role of Osteocyte in Bone and Non-Bone Disease; Bone-Fat Interaction; Imaging Beyond DXA; Vitamin D in African-Americans; Pre-Menopausal Osteoporosis; Combined Pharmacologic Therapy in Osteoporosis; Drug-Related Adverse Events in Osteoporosis; Novel Therapies for Osteoporosis; Diabetes and Bone Disease; Bariatric Surgery and Bone Metabolism; Hyperparathyroidism and Bone Microarchitecture; FGF-23 Mediated Bone Disease; and Endothelin-Related Bone Disorder.