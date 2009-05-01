Bone Circulation Disorders, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Mont Lynne Jones
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705157
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st May 2009
Description
This special issue will deal with various current, state-of-the-art, as well as novel approaches for the management of osteonecrosis. There are original research and review articles about this disease in the hip and knee ranging from cell-based therapies, bone grafting, osteotomies, to the use of pharmacologic agents such as bisphosphonates and iloprost and various prosthetic devices. In addition, better ways to learn about this disease and monitor outcome measurements will be reviewed. More difficult to recognize and treat diseases such as subchondral hip insufficiency fractures, bone marrow edema syndrome, and spontaneous osteonecrosis are also featured.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 1st May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705157
About the Authors
Michael Mont Author
Lynne Jones Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.