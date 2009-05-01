Bone Circulation Disorders, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 40-2

This special issue will deal with various current, state-of-the-art, as well as novel approaches for the management of osteonecrosis. There are original research and review articles about this disease in the hip and knee ranging from cell-based therapies, bone grafting, osteotomies, to the use of pharmacologic agents such as bisphosphonates and iloprost and various prosthetic devices. In addition, better ways to learn about this disease and monitor outcome measurements will be reviewed. More difficult to recognize and treat diseases such as subchondral hip insufficiency fractures, bone marrow edema syndrome, and spontaneous osteonecrosis are also featured.